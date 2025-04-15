Residential proxies – a perfect match to NFT tools

We bet you already caught where everything is leading to – if you are really into doing this right, residential proxies are a must. Especially if you are eager to save your time and energy and still end up with the best bids. When investing a dime, you clearly do not want your bot to fail in the most critical moment.

Even the most promising NFT bots can be stopped by CAPTCHAs, which is not a favorable result. Therefore, you need to pick the fast bot and the fast proxies for your precious tool. Datacenter proxies are the fastest IPs, but they are easier to recognize because of a shared subnet. Therefore, residential proxies can aid you in playing your cards in the right way – sometimes they are not fast enough for the minting events, but they certainly can assist you with auto-bidding.

If your bot is trying to bid at scale without proxies, using the same IP address for each request can be a curse. Your bot might end with many unsolved CAPTCHAs, and all the plans for a smooth bidding experience can go up in flames. That is why rotating proxies can be your guardian saving you from those unpleasant experiences. Residential IPs come from different real devices around the globe, so the overall proxy pool won't be affected if a few of them are caught up and will allow your bot to work non-stop.