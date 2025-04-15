What You Should Know About Nike Shoe Bot – a Review
OK, so you've been trying to get into the sneaker game for some time already. You've heard people talking about sneaker bots, maybe even tried some yourself. Now you're looking for the GOAT. And that's how you came across Nike Shoe Bot, or NSB!
But what exactly is Nike Shoe Bot? It's a task automation software that allows you to automatically, add-to-cart and checkout products online. More specifically sneakers, and other exclusive streetwear items and collectibles. NSB, like other sneaker bots can even help you buy multiple items, using the best sneaker proxies.
Defining the Nike Shoe Bot
Simply put, Nike Shoe Bot is the premier sneaker bot in the market, available for both Mac and Windows users. Recently, NSB has expanded to cover over 100 retailers globally to cater to its growing user base.
NSB works on Nike SNKRS in multiple regions, in addition to Adidas, Finish Line, and JD Sports. However, NSB performs exceptionally well on Shopify, including Supreme, thanks to its superior modules and AI CAPTCHAs-solving solution. The latest addition to their site list is Asos, taking the copping and reselling game to a new level.
NSB developers still rigorously monitor their product to keep the software up-to-date, fighting against any anti-bot measures sites can install.
Is NSB Worth Buying?
From what we can see on their Discord, NSB users have had success on most big releases, and continue to buy exclusive items, at retail, every single day. So, if you’re into reselling kicks and profitable collectibles, like Mattell items, Stanley cups, Supreme apparel, and exclusive sneakers, NSB is the bot for you.
How to use Nike Shoe Bot
Although very superior in terms of technology and features, NSB is very user-friendly. It can be used by beginners and experts, and you can scale your set up to meet your goals. Whether you just want personals, or wanna get multiples to get your reselling business going.
On the other hand, Nike Shoe Bot has one of the most professional tech support teams that can help you set up your bot on every release. In addition, you’ll get access to copping guides, tips and tricks, and a very helpful community in NSB’s Discord server.
So basically, you’ll learn all the ins and outs of NSB, and copping in general, in no time!
Purchasing
See, before you start to enjoy the epic benefits of the Nike Shoe Bot, you'll need to buy a copy. Unlike other bots, NSB is always in stock. So, no need to worry about availability. Already a huge plus, right?
The regular price for the bot is $499/year. Yet, if you're a member of some sneaker group, we have great news! You can buy your NSB for $325 during the group purchase.
Installing
Hang on, we're halfway there. Once you've purchased your bot, you'll receive a few emails. The most important ones are those that reveal your Discord server token & key and, of course, your downloadable file. You'll need these to access the bot software on your device.
In addition, you'll be able to link your fresh Nike Shoe Bot to your Discord account. Pretty handy!
Running
After the installation step, you'll be almost ready to use it. But wait! Before enjoying the NSB bot in full swing, give yourself a rundown of the software. There are a few different tabs and options so get a grasp on what they are for.
Here's a pro tip: make sure you understand the features before actually running the bot on the release date. Pal, trust us, if you don't understand the software well, you're risking coming empty-handed during the crop. A stitch in time saves nine.
NSB features
Buckle up, buddy! The Nike Shoe Bot has some great features, four of which we're gonna review below.
Billings tab
You can monitor and edit your billing profiles using this tab. A neat feature here is the Checkout limit. It allows you to set the number of times you can use the billing profile for the checkout. This way, you can withhold multiple billings for the same account. The limit works as 'once per site' or 'once per site per item.'
Oh, and BTW, there are several checkout modes, too. You can use the Fast mode for the fastest checkout. However, we'd also recommend trying out the slower Safe mode, as it should lead to fewer blocks.
On the final note here, there are two Cyborg modes. They mimic human behavior. Though this reduces the risk of getting blocked, it also means that a bot will be a bit slower. Whatever your preference is, choose your character and cook those sneakers!
CAPTCHAs solver
As you may know already, CAPTCHAs are unavoidable when copping sneakers. And guess what! NSB has a manual CAPTCHAs solver to make your job less painful.
The solver lets you automatically generate one-clicks. All you need to do is watch YouTube videos or use an established Gmail account to generate CAPTCHAs tokens before the drop. That really doesn't break a sweat.
Task modes
Just like on other modern sneaker bots, every task on NSB can run simultaneously. Why's that? The principle is simple: the more tasks you run, the better chances of copping you have.
To create a task, click the Create Tasks button on the task page. Then, enter a site and choose the Checkout mode. Insert the link or keywords and select the billing profile. Finally, choose the proxy list to use. Wham-bam! You're all set.
Just don't forget to create your tasks at the right time, not at the end of a drop. If you want to set up multiple tasks, simply enter the right number in the Number of Tasks field when creating a new task.
Task modes let you test out different checkout strategies with the bot. For example, you can use the fast mode without forcing CAPTCHAs or run a Cyborg mode for a slower but less bannable checkout.
Password function
It would be a sin not to mention that the Nike Shoe Bot offers the Inject password function. It allows you to enter a password for a running task. If a release is password-protected, this feature is a must. Besides, many other bots don't have this function at all!
Last but not least, NSB lets you inject an URL in case your monitor picks up on something but the checkout doesn't start.
Pros and cons of NSB
As now you're buddy-buddy with the bot, you may want to know how it actually performs in the market. Get ready for some juicy details below.
Pros
- User friendly. The user interface of the Nike Shoe Bot is simple and straightforward, which lets sneakerheads cook multiple pairs with ease.
- General releases. The bot does an epic job on general releases that can lead to a bulk number of checkouts if you want to start investing in sports shoes.
- Affordable. You can compete on footsites and purchase shoes that you wouldn't have been able to get manually for a couple of hundred dollars.
Cons
- Fierce competition. NSB has one of the largest bot user bases on the market – your bot has to compete with many similar bots. It can become fiddly when purchasing hyped shoes while restocks are low.
- Hard to get the top 10% results. To maximize profits, find your cook group. It'll save you money and help you get into a real sneaker botting game.
What proxies to use with NSB
Proxies are a crucial part of your setup. They come in a close second to your sneaker bot. So even if you’re running a top-notch sneaker bot like NSB, you’ll need proxies that are just as supreme, to succeed.
While running NSB, you need proxies to speed up your checkout, and cop multiple items, so pair your bot with our residential proxies to get that pair you so desperately need. Don’t forget to choose sticky sessions - ours can last up to 24 hrs!
Not sure what residential plan to pick?
Try out our Product Selector to check the target match.
Here's an example: our proxy network lets you use 10,000 ports for US proxies. So you can use 10,000 tasks with a standard timeout rate or just a few tasks with a high-speed timeout rate.
And that's not all! Proxy lists are available for each task. That means you can use UK proxies for UK releases and US proxies for US releases. Sounds dope, doesn’t it?
Creating a proxy list is very simple. You need to copy our endpoints list and paste it into the bot. Always test out various locations and global proxies in different lists for the best results.
Conclusion
All in all, Nike Shoe Bot is the ultimate pioneer in the sneaker game. But is it worth your cash? Well, we'd suggest trying it, as the bot offers some dope features you might need to cop without any hitch. Experiment—that’s how MVP sneakerheads find their go-to ones too, right?
