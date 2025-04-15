How to use Nike Shoe Bot

Although very superior in terms of technology and features, NSB is very user-friendly. It can be used by beginners and experts, and you can scale your set up to meet your goals. Whether you just want personals, or wanna get multiples to get your reselling business going.

On the other hand, Nike Shoe Bot has one of the most professional tech support teams that can help you set up your bot on every release. In addition, you’ll get access to copping guides, tips and tricks, and a very helpful community in NSB’s Discord server.

So basically, you’ll learn all the ins and outs of NSB, and copping in general, in no time!

Purchasing

See, before you start to enjoy the epic benefits of the Nike Shoe Bot, you'll need to buy a copy. Unlike other bots, NSB is always in stock. So, no need to worry about availability. Already a huge plus, right?

The regular price for the bot is $499/year. Yet, if you're a member of some sneaker group, we have great news! You can buy your NSB for $325 during the group purchase.

Installing

Hang on, we're halfway there. Once you've purchased your bot, you'll receive a few emails. The most important ones are those that reveal your Discord server token & key and, of course, your downloadable file. You'll need these to access the bot software on your device.

In addition, you'll be able to link your fresh Nike Shoe Bot to your Discord account. Pretty handy!