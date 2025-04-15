Are there unscrapable websites?

Main Web Scraping Challenges

Now, let’s dive in and dissect some of the most common challenges you can experience when web scraping.

Captchas

Captchas’ primary purpose is to filter human traffic from various bots, including web scrapers. They present multiple challenges to people who visit certain websites. These challenges are easily solvable for human beings but will complicate the flow for bots.

Captchas can easily be triggered by unusual traffic or many connections from a single IP address. Besides, a suspicious scraper fingerprint can set it off, too.

How to Avoid Captchas?

If you’ve already encountered Captcha, try to rotate your IP address. Of course, this works great if you have a high-quality proxy network. So the best thing is to always prepare for web scraping by getting high-quality, “clean” residential proxy IP addresses. This way, there’s less chance to encounter Captchas.

Otherwise, you can use a Captcha solving service. Certain websites use real people to solve these challenges for you! The price is pocket-friendly too – it costs around 1-3 dollars per 1,000 challenges

Are You Dipping Your Fingers Into the Honeypots?

The popular webmaster’s method detects whether they are getting unwanted visitors, like web scrapers, on their websites. Essentially, it’s bait for web scrapers in the form of links in the HTML that is not visible to regular site visitors.

These traps can redirect your scraper to endless blank pages. Then this anti-scraping tool fingerprints the properties of your requests and blocks you.

How to Avoid Honeypots?

First, when you’re developing a scraper, make sure that it will only follow visible links to avoid any honeypot traps. If you think that your scraper has already bitten this bait, look for “display: none” or “visibility: hidden” CSS properties in a link. If you detect one, it’s time to do an about-face in a track.

A quick heads up – webmasters tend to change their honeypots’ URLs and texts as they know that web scrapers learn to avoid them. So keep your web scrapers up to date!

Besides, keep in mind that webmasters may also try to protect their content by continually changing the site’s markup, attributes, structure, CSS, etc. If you haven’t prepared your scraper for these changes, it can abruptly stop when entering this unfamiliar environment.

Every website has different architecture. So, based on how website is created and being updated continuously, you need to test it before scrapping, and detect all the changes. Then, update your scraper so that it won’t be shocked by the new environment. After all, you have to take into account its feelings too.