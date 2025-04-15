Selenium Scraping with Node.Js

Web scraping tools

If you want to access and gather public data at scale, you need the right tools to overcome common obstacles like IP blocking and cloaking. Since scrapers rotate the IP address for each request, they cannot be detected by their IP. Of course, if you make sure to use a fast proxy server, you will also avoid cloaking, captchas, and other struggles.

You've probably heard about free Python scrapers like Scrapy and Beautiful Soup. The latter parses and extracts data from HTML files, while the former downloads, processes, and saves it. They both have their pros, but Scrapy is better than Beautiful Soup. However, you don't have to choose – you can easily use both! Just import Beautiful Soup to parse the content you get through Scrapy.

One last note: Beautiful Soup is a lot more suited for someone who just started scraping, so if you're planning to learn by yourself (and BS does offer very useful documentation), then starting with this scraper might be the better choice.

Besides these scrapers, Scrapebox, Scrapy Proxy Middleware, Octoparse, Parsehub, and Apify are also quite popular in the scraping world. These tools work best with residential proxies, guaranteeing you smooth processes and reliable results.