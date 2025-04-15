How to go about finding your IP address

Your IP address is available to any server you connect to. As you visited our page, your device sent a request to our server where this site is hosted. That request contains your IP address. This is why it is very easy for us (or any site owner) to find your IP address.

To see your IP address, visit https://decodo.com/what-is-my-ip – those four numbers (or alphanumerical strings) are your IP address. If you are using a proxy server, the page will detect your proxy’s address. Use it to check if your proxy service is set up properly.