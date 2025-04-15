How to go about finding your IP address
Your IP address is available to any server you connect to. As you visited our page, your device sent a request to our server where this site is hosted. That request contains your IP address. This is why it is very easy for us (or any site owner) to find your IP address.
To see your IP address, visit https://decodo.com/what-is-my-ip – those four numbers (or alphanumerical strings) are your IP address. If you are using a proxy server, the page will detect your proxy’s address. Use it to check if your proxy service is set up properly.
Hiding your IP address with a proxy
There are many dangerous things someone can do with your IP address. This is why many tech experts recommend to hide your IP address from outsiders. You can do this with an anonymous proxy to protect your identity, location and other sensitive data.
Anonymous proxies are some of the safest types of proxies, because they never send your true IP address with any connection request, unlike transparent proxies, for example.
We have a range of topics covering the various types of proxies, including the highest quality residential proxies, or the marginally unsafe transparent proxies that are used on public Wi-Fi networks.
Finding an IP address of a website
Every website is hosted on a server. That server has at least one IP address. To find that IP address, you have to take the following steps:
Find IP of a website on Windows:
- Run Command Prompt
- Enter command “tracert [website address]”
- The IP address of the website will be displayed in this line of text: “tracing route to (website address)(IP address)”
Find IP of a website on a Mac:
- Run Terminal
- Enter command “traceroute [website address]”
- The IP address of the website will be displayed in this line of text: “traceroute to (website address)(IP address)”
Note that this address might not be the exact one – huge websites like Google or Amazon are hosted on numerous servers with different IP addresses. This is why they use a reverse proxy – it mediates all incoming connections and protects the real servers’ information. Reverse proxies help servers protect themselves from attacks, just as forward proxies protect you by hiding your IP address.