How to avoid honeypots during data collection

Honeypots serve as a great additional line of defense, but when it comes to web scraping publicly accessible data, it can get tricky, to say the least. A spider honeypot is like a double-edged sword because these honeypots can’t tell which web crawler or scraper is good or bad.

So, for those who’re collecting data for legitimate purposes – you can end up in a honeypot trap. Luckily, there are certain steps you can take to avoid getting trapped in a honeytrap.

Arm yourself with proxies

Web scraping can be troublesome even without proxies, particularly when we talk about big-scale data gathering projects. Data gathering has numerous benefits for marketers, businesses, researchers, and freelancers – but without proxies, they wouldn’t go far.

A good rotating residential proxy service is essential to web scraping as it provides you with many different IPs that are constantly changed. And since residential proxies come from household devices worldwide, every rotated IP will look like an average internet user. The result – a hassle-free data gathering experience without IP bans, blocks, and no CAPTCHAs.

If you’re looking for a trusted proxy provider, why not give us a try? Decodo is known for offering a great residential proxy service with over 40 million unique IPs all around the world. Quality, security, and speed are our top priorities, but we also know that it’s not always easy to commit. Drop a message to our 24/7 customer support team and see whether or not we’re a match.

Steer clear from free proxies

If you’re thinking you can get away with a free proxy service – you won’t. As magical as it sounds, there’s rarely anything for free on the internet. Data is one of the most important things that can act as currency on the web, which is why so many companies invest heavily in the security of not just their own product, but their users as well.

The problem with free proxies is that they have little to no security and, in extreme cases – monitor your activity, track and store your personal information and even sell it to third parties. It’s important to understand the risks of using free software, so if you want to learn more, we highly recommend reading our other blog post, where we talk more about why you shouldn’t use free proxies.

Avoid public WiFi

Being aware of good honeypots that simply can’t tell if a web crawler is good or bad is one thing. Sadly, cybercriminals also have their own honeypots. And one of the most popular ones can be public WiFi. If you connect to it and start your scraping project, you can accidentally leak valuable information to the hacker monitoring your activity.

Know your target websites

Make sure the website you target doesn’t use honeypots. Check the links on the website, as it’s the surest way to detect whether or not there’s a honeypot waiting around the corner. A good practice would be to program your software to look for “display: none” and “visibility: hidden” CSS elements. They’re indicative of a honeypot trap and can’t be seen plainly by a human.

And while you’re at it, confirm whether or not you actually can web scrape info from the selected website. Publicly available data is one thing, but we also have to respect the websites we scrape information from.