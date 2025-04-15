Converting text into another format has emerged as one of the most popular ways to fight scrapers in the modern world. From plain text to PDFs, images, videos, etc. This sort of converting is quite fun, creative, and not that hard, but it’s not beer and skittles all the time. Although conversion does make scrapers’ lives more difficult, the user experience of such websites also slightly decreases because it takes more time for them to load.

Replacing static content with dynamic

Since most scrapers parse data through simple HTML, they often can’t render JavaScript-based websites. If you shift static data to dynamic, like emails and phone numbers, most scrapers won’t render such sites and will require a headless browser to read data encrypted with JavaScript.

Giving fake data

When a website detects a scraper, it might start feeding the scraper with fake information, which is known as cloaking. It might really put an end to reliable scraping as scrapers aren’t even notified that they’ve been spotted. So you might be gathering data that looks as good as real but, in fact, is totally spurious.

Using anti-scraping services

With fresh bots cropping up every day, it’s no wonder that there are many anti-scraping service providers trying to hunt those newbies and conquer the industry. Scrape Shield, Radware Bot Manager, and Imperva – just to name a few – are all on the same mission.

Most often, they provide not only scraper-blocking solutions but also some analytical tools. It might be a good idea to check those out so that you know what scrapers are dealing with. Knowing a full package of what’s hiding under the umbrella term of anti-scraping services proves particularly useful when picking up a scraper for your specific needs.

Having CAPTCHAs