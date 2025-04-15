Back to blog
Video: Proxies for Scraping and Best Types

Wanna know how proxies benefit your scraping ventures? In this little video, we’ll tell you not only that but also will let you know which proxy types are best for scraping.

Martin Ganchev

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

Scrape Without Getting Banned

What are the main proxy types?

The main proxy types are residential and datacenter proxies. However, you cal also get mobile and ISP proxies, and opt for shared or dedicated IP pool.

Why use proxies for web scraping?

Proxies enable users to conceal their IP addresses, rotate IPs to avoid bans, access geo-restricted content, and distribute requests for scalability. Proxies also help circumvent anti-scraping measures, enhance performance, and prevent IP blacklisting.

About the author

Martin Ganchev

VP Enterprise Partnerships

Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.

LinkedIn

