Video: Proxies for Scraping and Best Types
Wanna know how proxies benefit your scraping ventures? In this little video, we’ll tell you not only that but also will let you know which proxy types are best for scraping.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What are the main proxy types?
The main proxy types are residential and datacenter proxies. However, you cal also get mobile and ISP proxies, and opt for shared or dedicated IP pool.
Why use proxies for web scraping?
Proxies enable users to conceal their IP addresses, rotate IPs to avoid bans, access geo-restricted content, and distribute requests for scalability. Proxies also help circumvent anti-scraping measures, enhance performance, and prevent IP blacklisting.
