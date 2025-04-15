Video: Proxies for Scraping and Best Types

Scrape Without Getting Banned

What are the main proxy types?

The main proxy types are residential and datacenter proxies. However, you cal also get mobile and ISP proxies, and opt for shared or dedicated IP pool.

Why use proxies for web scraping?

Proxies enable users to conceal their IP addresses, rotate IPs to avoid bans, access geo-restricted content, and distribute requests for scalability. Proxies also help circumvent anti-scraping measures, enhance performance, and prevent IP blacklisting.