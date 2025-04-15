How Can Businesses Benefit from Alternative Data Collection?

Let’s face it – the rapid flow of online information makes manual data gathering almost impossible. Gladly here, at Decodo, we love to work smart, not hard, and automate all this process. We have great tools for data scraping to help you make calculated and measured business decisions.

Before choosing the most suitable solution for your business, carefully consider the features you need:

What geographical coverage do you need? Do you need full-stack scraping software or only high-quality anonymous proxies that can be integrated into your in-house scraper?

#1 SERP Scraping API

The great thing is that we can offer you a solution for every situation. If you are looking for an all-in-one tool for gathering alternative data from search engines, our SERP Scraping API could be your option since it combines a proxy network, a scraper, and a data parser. You do not need to worry about getting blocked on the “heavier targets” because it only delivers 100% successful results in raw HTML or parsed JSON, depending on your needs. You can also access and scrape data from any country, state, or city to gather more accurate results.

#2 Quality proxy network

If you use a personal scraper, you still face the risk of being blocked. If you overuse your original IP by making too many requests for the same website, you'll end up blocked by the targeted site.

So, you need quality proxies, and Decodo can have your back here. The best thing is that you can run data scraping non-stop with our rotating proxies as a new IP address will be automatically assigned for every request you make.

By the way, all IPs in our 115M+ residential proxy pool are taken from real mobile or desktop devices and they do not share a subnet, so you can connect to the same data source as many times as you want without being blocked.

You can also give our mobile proxies a go. Choose from 10M+ rotating 3G/4G/5G mobile IPs in 160+ locations all around the world. Filter IPs with 700+ mobile carriers, such as Verizon, O2, Vodafone, EE, and more. Mobile proxies are known for having the best IP reputation among all proxy types.

If you are eager to try datacenter proxies, which are cheaper, faster, and more stable, with Decodo you get access to 100K+ shared and private IPs in the US and Europe. You can easily scrape eCommerce, harvest data, manage social media accounts, and scale your market research with our quality datacenter proxy network.