Video: Residential vs. Datacenter Proxies: Proxy Types Explained

The difference between residential vs. datacenter proxies will surprise you! It's more than how proxy servers are sourced. It also includes other proxy differences like connection speeds, geo-coverage, or use cases. So, let's compare the proxy types and determine the best option for you.
Feb 19, 2024
What's The Difference
Is proxy better than a VPN?
Both VPN and proxies hide the IP address of your device. Unlike VPN, a proxy server doesn’t encrypt your traffic. This is the key reason why proxies are generally faster than VPN. As a result, using a proxy will let you enjoy better download/upload speeds when compared to VPN.
What are the main proxy types?
The main proxy types are residential proxies and datacenter proxies. However, you cal also get mobile and ISP proxies, and opt for shared or dedicated IP pool.
