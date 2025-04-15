Malaysia Proxies

Access local content with 125M+ residential and mobile devices' IP pool from all over Malaysia.

Why Decodo?

Ethically-sourced IPs

We're all about transparency. We take extra care to ensure our proxies come from partners who have received the green light from every IP owner. So when you use our Malaysia proxies, you can kick back and relax.

Intuitive setup

Get all the key stats on your proxy usage, like traffic and top targets, and activate proxies straight in your dashboard. Or plug in a Chrome or Firefox extension to get things done even faster.

Advanced targeting

Choose endpoints from 195+ countries, including Malaysia. Unleash the full proxies' potential for various automation tasks, multiple eCommerce accounts management, and more.

24/7 support

Need some help with setting up Malaysia proxies? We’re one button away – our team is ready to guide you through your whole proxying journey via LiveChat.

Different Malaysia proxy types, same great performance

Proxy type

Residential proxies

Mobile proxies

Best for:

  • Ad verification & management
  • Market intelligence
  • SEO content compliance
  • Multiple social media accounts management
  • Ads management & automation
  • App testing

Access:

  • 195+ locations
  • City-level targeting
  • <0.5s response time
  • 99.68% success rate
  • Pay As You Go option
  • 3G/4G/5G proxies
  • 130+ locations
  • OS filtering
  • 700+ mobile carriers
  • ASN and country-level targeting

Start from $4.5/GB

Leave risks of free proxies behind

Inefficient free proxies

We just want to give you a friendly heads-up – it's a bit of a wild west out there! Some of those free proxies are downright dodgy, and some may even collect your personal data.


With our premium Malaysia proxies, you’ll be safe with an HTTPS connection, 99.99% uptime, and 125M+ residential n’ mobile devices’ IP addresses.


We've got a 14-day money-back option (terms apply), so you can give it a spin risk-free. How's that for a sweet deal?

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

Not sure which plan to go for?

Let's chat, and we'll help you find the perfect fit.

Frequently asked questions

What is a proxy?

Proxy creates an intermediate connection. When you connect to a proxy, your connection gets routed to its server, where another IP address masks your original one. This is helpful when connecting to a target from a different location or using automation tools. The website won't be able to identify your original IP address, and you’ll be able to run various tasks without CAPTCHAs and IP bans.


Plus, with a proxy, you can easily manage multiple social media or eCommerce accounts without any fuss. It's pretty cool, right?

What is a residential proxy?

Residential proxies are IP addresses from real devices like computers and smartphones connected to local Wi-Fi. Using a residential proxy is like borrowing someone's internet connection to browse the web without being in the same physical location. Read more about it in our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy.


From web scraping to ad verification and market intelligence, residential proxies are the go-to solution for users looking to level up their online game. Want to access geo-restricted content without any hassle? A residential proxy is the way to go. Need to run market research? Residential proxies from Malaysia will work wonders.

What is a mobile proxy?

A mobile proxy is an intermediate server that uses cellular data and assigns you an IP address from mobile devices. Mobile proxies are great for accessing geo-restricted content, managing multiple social media or eCommerce accounts, and running various automation tasks.

What are SSL/HTTPS proxies?

An SSL or HTTPS proxy uses the SSL security protocol to connect you and the target, protecting the data from third parties. When using SSL/HTTPS proxy, your connection is encrypted and secured, so you can browse the internet without worrying about hackers or other security threats.

