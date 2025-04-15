Malaysia Proxies
We're all about transparency. We take extra care to ensure our proxies come from partners who have received the green light from every IP owner.
Choose endpoints from 195+ countries, including Malaysia.
Need some help with setting up Malaysia proxies? We're one button away – our team is ready to guide you through your whole proxying journey via LiveChat.
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Frequently asked questions
What is a proxy?
Proxy creates an intermediate connection. When you connect to a proxy, your connection gets routed to its server, where another IP address masks your original one. This is helpful when connecting to a target from a different location or using automation tools. The website won't be able to identify your original IP address, and you’ll be able to run various tasks without CAPTCHAs and IP bans.
Plus, with a proxy, you can easily manage multiple social media or eCommerce accounts without any fuss. It's pretty cool, right?
What is a residential proxy?
Residential proxies are IP addresses from real devices like computers and smartphones connected to local Wi-Fi. Using a residential proxy is like borrowing someone's internet connection to browse the web without being in the same physical location. Read more about it in our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy.
From web scraping to ad verification and market intelligence, residential proxies are the go-to solution for users looking to level up their online game. Want to access geo-restricted content without any hassle? A residential proxy is the way to go. Need to run market research? Residential proxies from Malaysia will work wonders.
What is a mobile proxy?
A mobile proxy is an intermediate server that uses cellular data and assigns you an IP address from mobile devices. Mobile proxies are great for accessing geo-restricted content, managing multiple social media or eCommerce accounts, and running various automation tasks.
What are SSL/HTTPS proxies?
An SSL or HTTPS proxy uses the SSL security protocol to connect you and the target, protecting the data from third parties. When using SSL/HTTPS proxy, your connection is encrypted and secured, so you can browse the internet without worrying about hackers or other security threats.