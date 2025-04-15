How to Use Shadowrocket on iPhone (iOS)

How to set up Shadowrocket for iOS

Using Shadowrocket on your iOS device is a simple process that enhances your online privacy and allows you to access region-restricted content. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the app. Search for Shadowrocket in the App Store. Tap the download button to install the app on your device. Open the app and tap the + icon to add a new proxy server. Enter the necessary information, such as the server address , port number , username , and password . Save your settings. Enable the proxy. After configuring your proxy settings, return to the main screen of Shadowrocket. Toggle the switch to enable the proxy connection. Ensure the status changes to Connected to confirm that the proxy is active. Customize your experience. Explore the various options and settings within Shadowrocket to optimize your browsing. You can set rules for specific apps, block ads, and more to enhance your online experience.

Enjoy unrestricted browsing. With the proxy enabled, you can now enjoy enhanced privacy and access geo-restricted content. Browse the web, stream videos, and use apps securely through Shadowrocket.

Navigating the Shadowrocket interface

Upon opening Shadowrocket, you'll notice its sleek, user-friendly interface. Let's take a closer look at the different sections of the app. It's a powerful tool that provides users with a secure and efficient way to browse the internet. Its interface is visually appealing and easy to navigate, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced users.

Understanding the dashboard

The dashboard provides an overview of your current network connections, displaying important details such as connected servers, current data usage, and connection speeds. This intuitive layout allows you to effortlessly monitor your network activities.

The dashboard also offers real-time updates on your network performance, ensuring that you are always informed about your connection status. This feature is especially useful for users who rely on a stable and fast internet connection for work or entertainment.

Exploring the settings

Shadowrocket offers a variety of customizable settings that allow you to tailor the app to your preferences. Access the settings by tapping the gear icon at the bottom right of the dashboard.

From here, you can configure network settings, choose proxy protocols, and adjust app preferences. Take your time to explore these settings and fine-tune them to suit your browsing needs.

The settings menu also allows users to set up custom rules for specific websites or applications, providing greater control over online privacy and security. By customizing these settings, you can personalize your Shadowrocket experience and optimize your browsing.

Configuring Shadowrocket for optimal use

Now that you're familiar with the interface, let's dive into optimizing Shadowrocket to meet your specific needs.

Shadowrocket offers a wide range of customization options to enhance your browsing experience. Beyond the basic settings, advanced preferences can be tailored to your unique requirements.

For example, you can adjust the encryption level of your connections, set up custom DNS servers, or create rules for specific websites or apps. By exploring these features, you can truly personalize your Shadowrocket experience.

Shadowrocket also allows users to create profiles for different use cases. Whether you need a profile for secure browsing on public Wi-Fi or one optimized for streaming content, you can easily switch between profiles to match your current needs. This flexibility ensures Shadowrocket adapts to your changing requirements.

One of the standout features of Shadowrocket is its ability to manage multiple network connections simultaneously. You can easily switch between different servers or protocols depending on your needs, which provides flexibility for connecting to the fastest server, accessing region-restricted content, or maintaining privacy.

Shadowrocket also offers detailed connection logs and statistics, giving you insights into your browsing habits and network performance. You can monitor connection speeds, data usage, and even set up alerts for specific events. This level of transparency helps you make informed decisions about your online activities and optimize network usage.