What is an IP ban error "Your IP Address Has Been Banned"?

An IP ban occurs when a website detects unusual behavior from a specific IP address and blocks it from accessing its services. This error typically appears after repeated violations of a site’s terms of use, often triggered by bot-like actions such as scraping, automated data collection, or third-party integrations plugged into your browser.

Websites that put your IP down prevent you from further access by blocking requests from your IP address. This measure is mainly used to control traffic, especially when they detect scraping bots, which can strain their servers or even extract sensitive information.

What causes an IP ban error in web scraping?

There are a few reasons why your IP address got banned when you were collecting publicly available data from various websites.

#1 Excessive requests

When you send too many requests quickly, websites can detect this as unusual activity and enforce rate-limiting, restricting the number of requests your IP can make within a specific timeframe.

This is commonly interpreted as bot-like behavior, as it exceeds the typical browsing pattern of a human user. Websites often block or throttle IPs that trigger these limits to prevent excessive data harvesting, ensuring their servers remain stable and secure from potential abuse.

#2 Violating terms of service

Many websites enforce strict anti-scraping policies to protect their content, user data, and precious server resources. These policies are often outlined in their terms of service, outlining that automated data collection isn’t allowed.

As a result, websites implement measures like IP bans to tame unauthorized scraping. Depending on the severity of the violation, the ban can be either temporary or permanent. Still, usually, there’s no countdown you can check out to identify how long it’ll take to gain back access to the website, so it’s a guessing game.

#3 Aggressive crawling

Disregarding a site's robots.txt file, which outlines the sections of a website that are off-limits for web crawlers, can result in, you’ve guessed it – IP block. This file is essential for website owners to protect sensitive or resource-intensive areas and to control how their content is indexed.

Crawlers and automated scraping solutions that ignore these rules can overload servers or, if the website is poorly protected, even private data, prompting websites to enforce IP bans as a protective measure.

#4 Detection of non-human behavior

Websites commonly use advanced behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting tools to monitor user activity and distinguish between human visitors and robots. These tools track various factors, such as mouse movements, time spent on pages, or browsing patterns.

When the solution detects non-human behavior, like repetitive actions, identical intervals between requests, or navigating pages faster than a real user would, websites may flag this as suspicious. Usually, if these patterns are detected, the site may block the IP to prevent automated scraping or abuse, ensuring that only real users are accessing the website.

#5 Failed CAPTCHAs challenges

If you’re using a scraping solution that repeatedly fails to solve CAPTCHAs, it sends a clear signal to the server that the activity might be automated. CAPTCHAs are designed to distinguish between humans and bots, and frequent failures indicate that a bot is likely trying to bypass this security measure, triggering the website's anti-bot defenses and flagging your IP as suspicious.

Which websites use an IP ban error?

Many websites implement IP ban errors as a security measure to protect their data and resources. Here's a quick overview of which websites have some IP restriction mechanisms in place:

eCommerce platforms like Amazon or eBay block automated data collection to prevent price scraping and protect business-sensitive information.

like Amazon or eBay block automated data collection to prevent price scraping and protect business-sensitive information. Social media networks guard themselves against data misuse and violations of the terms of service while also protecting their users’ information.

guard themselves against data misuse and violations of the terms of service while also protecting their users’ information. News sites protect their copyrighted articles from being scraped and republished.

protect their copyrighted articles from being scraped and republished. Job listing websites block automated data collection to prevent unauthorized scraping of job postings and ensure fair access to job opportunities for all users.

block automated data collection to prevent unauthorized scraping of job postings and ensure fair access to job opportunities for all users. Travel websites may block your IP to protect their partnerships and ensure users receive accurate, up-to-date information without unfair bot manipulation.

may block your IP to protect their partnerships and ensure users receive accurate, up-to-date information without unfair bot manipulation. Financial sites block scrapers collecting market data for trading algorithms.

block scrapers collecting market data for trading algorithms. Academic databases ban IPs when scraping intellectual property, academic papers, or large volumes of research data.

IP block error in Amazon

On Amazon, a blocked IP doesn’t always come with a straightforward "Your IP has been banned" message. Instead, you may experience signs like CAPTCHAs, slow loading times, limited access to certain pages, or unexpected errors like "Page not found" or "Access Denied". Here are some other errors you might encounter: