Gathering Amazon Data | Best Tools and Practices
Feb 02, 2023
At our latest webinar, Nathan, our Sales Team Lead, and Paulius, our Research and Development Manager, shared insights on the best practices for using an Amazon scraper and discussed other noteworthy topics related to data extraction and automation:
- Best Amazon scrapers;
- Types of data to extract;
- Most common use cases for the extracted Amazon data;
- Step-by-step tutorial of the fastest way to gather and analyze Amazon reviews;
- Ethical part of Amazon scraping – is it legal after all;
- Potential challenges when scraping Amazon prices or other products data.
