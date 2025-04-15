Gathering Amazon Data | Best Tools and Practices

At Decodo, we’re always cookin’ up new ways to make scraping a breeze. Starting from eCommerce Scraping API to our most recent creation — Web scraping API. And don’t let anyone tell you that proxies and scraping are as complicated as rocket science. It could actually be a rather simple (and sometimes even fun) process!

But let’s be real, even the top guns extracting data from eCommerce giants like Amazon might get those pesky CAPTCHAs or worse — IP ban. Luckily, we’re offering a complete toolbox that will help you hop around the geo-restrictions, avoid errors & bans and get that sweet 100% success rate with ready-to-digest data.