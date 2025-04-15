Get with the times and scrape Amazon

Perhaps you’re interested in Amazon for its wealth of products, prices, product reviews, ratings, or special deals. You can look up and copy the information down by visiting each Amazon directory of interest. If you don’t have crazy amounts of time on your hands, however, an automated solution is what you’re looking for.

Web scraping is an automated process of gathering publicly accessible data in bulk. For example, when using an Amazon scraper, you're extracting valuable information from Amazon efficiently by automating the acquisition process

Anyone who has a business and isn’t scraping public data nowadays is at an obvious disadvantage. By scraping Amazon, you can extract relevant data, save it, for example, in a spreadsheet, and track the ups and downs happening in your market.

There are handy scraping tools to facilitate the process. You can get dedicated applications to collect any data with the utmost convenience. When it comes to Amazon, an all-in-one tool that could help you out is our eCommerce Scraping API. It does brilliant work when faced not only with Amazon but also with Wayfair.

If you already have a scraping solution, that’s awesome. Just know that the winning secret of our eCommerce Scraping API is that it combines a web scraper and parser with a massive network of residential and datacenter proxies. Thanks to proxies, our scraping tool ensures a 100% success rate every time.