Unblock Match.com With Residential Proxies

Best proxies for Match.com

Not all proxies are created equal. To find your best match, you have to look for IP addresses that do not make you look like a spammer. For instance, a VPN is useless on Match.com, because it has only a few dozen IP addresses at best. With a VPN, you will be sharing those IP addresses will all the other blocked losers.

Don’t ever use free proxies for Match.com, because those proxies are most likely set up by hackers to steal your data. Instead, pay for proxies from reliable providers to make sure you have a secure and stable connection.

Data center proxies are the same proxies that VPNs use, and this means that Match.com will easily detect you. Even if you buy a thousand data center IP addresses, most of them will share subnetwork IPs, which is a tell-tale sign for sites like Match. Residential IPs, on the other hand, look like real devices and don’t get blocked on Match.com nearly as often. Even if one residential proxy is blocked, you can just rotate to the next and not bother.

