How to be in the right place at the right time?

Let's be honest – NFTs are a fast-moving market, and it is becoming harder and harder to find the best projects, especially if you are not a full-time trader. But is there a possibility to level up in this game by putting in less effort? Yup, and the answer is bots.

Every NFT collector's primary pain is to find a potentially successful project early on. If you have been around the NFT market for some time, you have probably noticed that it is pretty hard to purchase a potentially successful NFT very early since many investors are hunting for them actively. There are different NFT trading strategies you can implement, but if you are not a full-time trader, it may be complicated to check everything at once.

Bots can help you in this case. You can build one by yourself or you can ask someone to build it for you. A bot can constantly track various NFT marketplaces, tools, and buy or sell NFTs according to the pre-made algorithms. Basically, you can participate in the NFT market while you're sleeping. So, if you are willing to hunt for the perfect bid of NFT without missing any significant market movement, using bots might be your way to success.

Bots limitations

Using bots for selling and buying NFTs will increase your chances of spotting the best possible project. However, it’s possible that bots will be detected and blocked, leaving your precious plan ruined. Bots usually act differently from real users – they are super fast and make a lot of actions in a short amount of time.

If they come from the same IP address, this is a red flag for many websites that they are dealing with a robot. So, it is walking a fine line between being quick in detecting new potential projects and making good bids, but being human enough not to be blocked. If you are sweating while trying your best not to cross the line, we have a Smart solution for you – our residential proxies.