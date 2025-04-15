Is It Legal to Scrape Amazon?

How to Scrape the Web Ethically

Honestly, who doesn’t love some good old web scraping? Startups are infatuated with it because it’s a cheap and easy way to gather data, while big companies use it for their own gain.

Since web scraping hype is on the rise, it’s good to be on the same page with US courts. The United States District Court for the Northern District of California ruled that scraping public sites doesn’t violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) in the case of hiQ Labs v. LinkedIn. HiQ Labs is a company that scrapes public LinkedIn profiles to provide insights on employees to businesses.

With this ruling, the court confirmed that web scraping is not legally different from any user who accesses the website’s data. In both cases, the user comes to the website, requests public data, and then uses it. But it’s important to note that web scraping activities might still end up as potential breaches of the CFAA.