Buy Elite Proxies
Break free from geo-restrictions and complete your tasks without CAPTCHAs or IP bans with elite proxies.
14-day money-back option
Why choose elite proxies?
Elite proxies are the top choice for users who require the highest level of anonymity, performance, and security online. Elite proxies are nearly undetectable, unlike standard proxies.
Reliable connection
With dedicated IPs and premium infrastructure, elite proxies offer 99.99% uptime with every session.
Zero restrictions
Bypass geolocation restrictions with elite proxies and access content from 195+ locations around the globe.
Maximum anonymity
Elite proxies hide your IP and any indication you're using a proxy, offering unmatched privacy for all online activities.
Explore elite proxy servers
Discover our solutions and experience the difference elite proxies can make in your digital journey. Seamlessly bypass restrictions and enjoy uninterrupted, high-speed connections wherever you are.
What are proxies?
A proxy is an intermediary between your device and the internet, forwarding requests between your device and the internet while masking your IP address.
Residential proxies
from $2.2/GB
Real, physical device IPs that provide a genuine online identity and enhance your anonymity online. Learn more
Static residential proxies
from $0.35/IP
IPs assigned by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), offering efficient and location-specific online access with minimal latency. Learn more
Mobile proxies
from $4.5/GB
Mobile device based IPs offering anonymity and real user behavior for mobile-related activities on the internet. Learn more
Datacenter proxies
from $0.09/IP
Remote computers with unique IPs for tasks requiring scalability, fast response times, and reliable connections. Learn more
Site Unblocker
from $1.6/1K req
A powerful application for all proxying activities offering dynamic rendering, browser fingerprinting, and much more. Learn more
Elite proxy anonymity level
Level #1 Elite proxies
Elite proxies provide maximum anonymity, completely hiding your IP and masking the information on your proxy usage. They’re ideal for high-privacy tasks, such as advanced web scraping.
Level #2 Anonymous proxies
Anonymous proxies hide your IP but may be identified as proxies by advanced anti-bot mechanisms. They balance privacy and scalability well, making them suitable for bypassing geo-blocks and enhancing online privacy.
Level #3 Transparent proxies
Transparent proxies pass traffic through while revealing your IP, offering the lowest level of anonymity. These are typically used for caching, content filtering, or tracking user activity.
Discover elite proxies’ use cases
Whether you’re managing multiple accounts, performing market research, or simply looking for a more secure connection to various websites, elite proxies deliver powerful solutions tailored to your needs.
Multi-accounting
Manage multiple social media or eCommerce accounts without the risk of getting your IP blocked. Elite proxies help secure each account, reducing the risk of shadow bans and permanent account deletion.
Web scraping
Conduct large-scale data scraping and market research without detection with elite proxies. Their anonymity prevents IP blocking and guarantees reliable access to various targets.
AdTech
Optimize your advertising campaigns by adding elite proxies to your toolbox. Eliminate bot traffic, check how your ads are displayed, and track your competitors.
Browsing
Safeguard your digital identity and personal data by concealing your IP address, ensuring your browsing activity remains hidden from third parties. Equip elite proxies to prevent yourself from being tracked.
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Frequently asked questions
What is an elite proxy?
An elite proxy is the highest level of anonymity for proxies. It masks your original IP completely and doesn’t reveal that you’re using a proxy server. Websites see requests from the proxy’s IP address, not yours, making it ideal for tasks like multiple account management, ad verification, and web scraping.
What level is an elite proxy?
Elite proxies are also known as level 1 proxies, the top level of anonymity. They hide your IP address and the fact that you’re using a proxy, making them superior to anonymous (level 2) and transparent (level 3) proxies.
Anonymous vs. elite proxy
Anonymous proxy hides your IP address, but some advanced anti-bot mechanisms can still detect you’re using a proxy server. On the other hand, elite proxy provides complete anonymity, masking both your IP and the fact you’re using a proxy server. It’s the best option for tasks requiring maximum efficiency and zero restrictions.
How to get elite proxy?
To get elite proxies, follow these simple steps:
- Create an account in the Decodo dashboard.
- Choose a proxy type suitable for your tasks. We recommend using residential, mobile, or static residential (ISP) proxies.
- Purchase a subscription or grab a 3-day free trial (available for residential proxies).
- Set up your proxies and configure them to your chosen app, browser, or third-party tool.
- Voilà! Your elite proxies are ready!
How to unlock elite proxy?
If you face restrictions on some targets, first check if your elite proxy setup is correct. If the problem persists, try rotating your IPs or contacting our support via LiveChat.
How to use elite proxy?
After purchasing your elite proxies, you’ll also need to configure the proxy settings in your browser, application, or web scraping tool and test the proxy connection.
Unlock Ultimate Privacy and Speed with Elite Proxies
Experience high-performance proxy solutions designed to overcome CAPTCHAs, IP bans, and geo-restrictions.
14-day money-back option