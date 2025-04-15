Level #1 Elite proxies

Elite proxies provide maximum anonymity, completely hiding your IP and masking the information on your proxy usage. They’re ideal for high-privacy tasks, such as advanced web scraping.

Level #2 Anonymous proxies

Anonymous proxies hide your IP but may be identified as proxies by advanced anti-bot mechanisms. They balance privacy and scalability well, making them suitable for bypassing geo-blocks and enhancing online privacy.

Level #3 Transparent proxies

Transparent proxies pass traffic through while revealing your IP, offering the lowest level of anonymity. These are typically used for caching, content filtering, or tracking user activity.