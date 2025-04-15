Buy Elite Proxies

Break free from geo-restrictions and complete your tasks without CAPTCHAs or IP bans with elite proxies.

Why choose elite proxies?

Elite proxies are the top choice for users who require the highest level of anonymity, performance, and security online. Elite proxies are nearly undetectable, unlike standard proxies.

Reliable connection

With dedicated IPs and premium infrastructure, elite proxies offer 99.99% uptime with every session.

Zero restrictions

Bypass geolocation restrictions with elite proxies and access content from 195+ locations around the globe.

Anonymous proxies

Maximum anonymity

Elite proxies hide your IP and any indication you're using a proxy, offering unmatched privacy for all online activities.

Explore elite proxy servers

Discover our solutions and experience the difference elite proxies can make in your digital journey. Seamlessly bypass restrictions and enjoy uninterrupted, high-speed connections wherever you are.

What are proxies?

A proxy is an intermediary between your device and the internet, forwarding requests between your device and the internet while masking your IP address.

Residential proxies

Real, physical device IPs that provide a genuine online identity and enhance your anonymity online. Learn more

Static residential proxies

IPs assigned by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), offering efficient and location-specific online access with minimal latency. Learn more

Mobile proxies

Mobile device based IPs offering anonymity and real user behavior for mobile-related activities on the internet. Learn more

Datacenter proxies

Remote computers with unique IPs for tasks requiring scalability, fast response times, and reliable connections. Learn more

Site Unblocker

A powerful application for all proxying activities offering dynamic rendering, browser fingerprinting, and much more. Learn more

Elite proxy anonymity level

Level #1 Elite proxies

Elite proxies provide maximum anonymity, completely hiding your IP and masking the information on your proxy usage. They’re ideal for high-privacy tasks, such as advanced web scraping.


Level #2 Anonymous proxies

Anonymous proxies hide your IP but may be identified as proxies by advanced anti-bot mechanisms. They balance privacy and scalability well, making them suitable for bypassing geo-blocks and enhancing online privacy.


Level #3 Transparent proxies

Transparent proxies pass traffic through while revealing your IP, offering the lowest level of anonymity. These are typically used for caching, content filtering, or tracking user activity.


Discover elite proxies’ use cases

Whether you’re managing multiple accounts, performing market research, or simply looking for a more secure connection to various websites, elite proxies deliver powerful solutions tailored to your needs.

Multi-accounting

Multi-accounting

Manage multiple social media or eCommerce accounts without the risk of getting your IP blocked. Elite proxies help secure each account, reducing the risk of shadow bans and permanent account deletion.

Web scraping

Web scraping

Conduct large-scale data scraping and market research without detection with elite proxies. Their anonymity prevents IP blocking and guarantees reliable access to various targets.

广告技术

AdTech

Optimize your advertising campaigns by adding elite proxies to your toolbox. Eliminate bot traffic, check how your ads are displayed, and track your competitors.

Browsing

Safeguard your digital identity and personal data by concealing your IP address, ensuring your browsing activity remains hidden from third parties. Equip elite proxies to prevent yourself from being tracked.

Frequently asked questions

What is an elite proxy?

An elite proxy is the highest level of anonymity for proxies. It masks your original IP completely and doesn’t reveal that you’re using a proxy server. Websites see requests from the proxy’s IP address, not yours, making it ideal for tasks like multiple account management, ad verification, and web scraping.

What level is an elite proxy?

Elite proxies are also known as level 1 proxies, the top level of anonymity. They hide your IP address and the fact that you’re using a proxy, making them superior to anonymous (level 2) and transparent (level 3) proxies.

Anonymous vs. elite proxy

Anonymous proxy hides your IP address, but some advanced anti-bot mechanisms can still detect you’re using a proxy server. On the other hand, elite proxy provides complete anonymity, masking both your IP and the fact you’re using a proxy server. It’s the best option for tasks requiring maximum efficiency and zero restrictions.

How to get elite proxy?

To get elite proxies, follow these simple steps:


  • Create an account in the Decodo dashboard.
  • Choose a proxy type suitable for your tasks. We recommend using residential, mobile, or static residential (ISP) proxies.
  • Purchase a subscription or grab a 3-day free trial (available for residential proxies).
  • Set up your proxies and configure them to your chosen app, browser, or third-party tool.
  • Voilà! Your elite proxies are ready!

How to unlock elite proxy?

If you face restrictions on some targets, first check if your elite proxy setup is correct. If the problem persists, try rotating your IPs or contacting our support via LiveChat.

How to use elite proxy?

After purchasing your elite proxies, you’ll also need to configure the proxy settings in your browser, application, or web scraping tool and test the proxy connection.

Unlock Ultimate Privacy and Speed with Elite Proxies

Experience high-performance proxy solutions designed to overcome CAPTCHAs, IP bans, and geo-restrictions.

