How an Amazon Proxy Helps Scrapers and Analysts

Conclusion

Scraping Amazon is difficult but not impossible. The platform states that doing this is against its terms of use, which is completely understandable – the retail giant wants to protect its data monopoly. In reality, nothing is preventing you from accessing every product page on Amazon and getting the data you need manually. The problem is that doing it manually takes an insane amount of time to access data that is otherwise completely public.

Scraping is the best technological solution for smaller businesses to close the data gap. To use it, you have to set up a scraper properly AND use the best residential proxies to stay undetected. This is where we can help you.

