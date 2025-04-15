Although it’s relatively easy to get into any market, it’s tough to stay in one. Competition between businesses is exhausting, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re an old soul in the business world or a hustling startup. However, everything isn’t such doom and gloom when you know how to scrape the web!

Price monitoring & competitor analysis

It’s tricky to set a price that’ll significantly increase your profit and keep all your customers happy at the same time. Yet, customers are willing to pay more if a product provides more value than other similar products on the market.

So you can scrape the web to collect data about your customers’ demands and needs. Besides, check what other businesses are missing and what they excel at. You’ll then be able to improve your product and make exclusive offers.

For example, did you know that a couple of years back, ZARA collected data about their customers’ changing demands by scraping the web? This helped them to quickly understand upcoming fashion trends, adapt, and leave their competitors in retail behind.

Brand reputation

You can use web scraping to check whether your business is getting a good rep. Set your scraper to gather what people are saying about your company on relevant websites. This way, you’ll be able to find out about any negativity towards your brand.

Additionally, web scraping can help you quickly check your new business partner’s or employee’s trustworthiness. You can scrape resume discrepancies, reputation ratings, and recommendations. Better safe than sorry!

A handy tip – when setting up your scraper, always include more than one spelling variation of your company’s name. More than half of the global population access the internet on their phone, and it’s hard to spell every word correctly with that tiny keyboard of a smartphone.

SEO improvements

Web scraping can be a great asset when conducting SEO analysis and tracking the keywords that drive that precious traffic to your website. You can also find the keywords that your competitors use to rank high on Google. For example, search high-volume keywords on Google to identify which websites rank on the first page with them. Then, scrape those websites to find what SEO techniques they use.

For this task, use SERP Scraping API, our full-stack scraping API that guarantees 100% success in delivering data from major search engines in raw HTML or parsed JSON. With this API, you’ll be able to bypass CAPTCHAs and avoid IP blocks.