Simple web scraping ideas for instant results

Here's a few neat ideas for simple web scraping projects. If you're only interested in the data, there's no need to build your own web scraper.

Collect product reviews for research or business

Say you want to get a new phone. Affiliate websites are often bought, as are blogs. But customer reviews still provide genuine insights and people's impressions. In fancy terms, this is called sentiment analysis. You'll often hear about it in the context of social media websites, but it works for e-commerce as well.

You could read every review manually and make decisions. Or, you could scrape several e-commerce websites, filter the data, and get a better view of the product's strengths and weaknesses. For example, limiting your scope to 2-4 star reviews several months after launch will give you valuable insights on what to look out for.

Get to better understand the job market

The heading sounds clunky, but that’s because this idea works both for job seekers and employers. It’s pretty simple, actually: to web scrape job boards for useful information.

If you’re seeking a job, you can try building a simple aggregator to collect job ads from several websites. It doesn’t have to be real-time – relevant ads are unlikely to pop up that often. A friend of mine would periodically scrape top listings to see which qualifications he should work toward. That’s one creative use.

If you run a company, web scraping job listings can help you monitor what your competitors are searching for and how. By how, I mean which terms they are likely to use or the way they construct the ad. If the job portal doesn’t provide aggregate statistics – or have them behind a paywall – you can scrape things like salary data and draw your own insights.