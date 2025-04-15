Datacenter proxies are remote computers with their own IP addresses. They act as an intermediary between you and the target website: instead of connecting to the website directly, your request goes via proxies to hide any identifying personal information.

DC proxies share subnets which makes them easier to block compared to the more resilient residential proxies. However, since datacenter proxies are running on insanely fast machines, their connection speed and stability are definitely better – and speed can sometimes be the most important factor for your scraping projects.