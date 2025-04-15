Speed and stability at an excellent price
100 IPs
$0.035
/IP
Total:$3.5 + VAT billed monthly
200 IPs
$0.033
/IP
Total:$6.6 + VAT billed monthly
500 IPs
$0.031
/IP
Total:$15.7 + VAT billed monthly
1000 IPs
$0.03
/IP
Total:$29.7 + VAT billed monthly
2000 IPs
$0.028
/IP
Total:$56 + VAT billed monthly
4000 IPs
$0.026
/IP
Total:$105 + VAT billed monthly
50 GB
$0.6
/GB
Total:$30 + VAT billed monthly
100 GB
$0.55
/GB
Total:$55 + VAT billed monthly
300 GB
$0.53
/GB
Total:$160 + VAT billed monthly
1000 GB
$0.5
/GB
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
2000 GB
$0.48
/GB
Total:$950 + VAT billed monthly
3000 GB
$0.47
/GB
Total:$1413 + VAT billed monthly
4000 GB
$0.47
/GB
Total:$1884 + VAT billed monthly
3 IPs
$2.5
/GB
Total:$75 +VAT billed monthly
3 IPs
$2.5
/IP
Total:$7.5 + VAT billed monthly
20 IPs
$2.0
/IP
Total:$40 + VAT billed monthly
50 IPs
$1.9
/IP
Total:$95 + VAT billed monthly
200 IPs
$1.6
/IP
Total:$320 + VAT billed monthly
3 IPs
$3.13
/IP
Total:$9.39 + VAT billed monthly
20 IPs
$2.5
/GB
Total:$50 + VAT billed monthly
50 IPs
$2.38
/GB
Total:$119 + VAT billed monthly
200 IPs
$2.0
/GB
Total:$400 + VAT billed monthly
500 IPs
$1.5
/GB
Total:$750 +VAT billed monthly
500 IPs
$1.88
/GB
Total:$937 +VAT billed monthly
Pay per GB
Pay per IP
Dedicated
Type
Shared
Shared
Dedicated
Payment
Traffic
Number of shared IPs and traffic
Number of dedicated IPs
Match
Great for budget-friendly tasks to increase online anonymity, speed, focusing on simple data collection and avoiding highly protected domains
Best for low-profile job tasks that need a specific amount of IPs and traffic, increased online anonymity, and access to websites without advanced anti-bot systems
Ideal for cost-efficient tasks that require private IP addresses, fast speed and unlimited traffic, and access to websites without advanced anti-bot
Locations
Worldwide
Worldwide
US
Protocols
HTTP(S)
SOCKS5 & HTTP(s)
HTTP & SOCKS5
Frequently asked questions
What are datacenter proxies?
Datacenter proxies are remote computers with their own IP addresses. They act as an intermediary between you and the target website: instead of connecting to the website directly, your request goes via proxies to hide any identifying personal information.
DC proxies share subnets which makes them easier to block compared to the more resilient residential proxies. However, since datacenter proxies are running on insanely fast machines, their connection speed and stability are definitely better – and speed can sometimes be the most important factor for your scraping projects.
Can I track my proxy usage?
Yes, you can. Once you have a subscription plan in the dashboard, go to the subusers tab and create a subuser. You will be able to set limits, dedicate traffic for different tasks, locations, etc. for every proxy user.
What are the differences between the two pricing models for datacenter proxies?
We offer two pricing models based on your needs: Pay per IP allows you to pay for a specific number of datacenter IPs (starting from 100 IPs) and GBs (starting from 50 GB) in chosen locations; Pay per GB lets you get unlimited IPs while paying for the traffic (bandwidth) only.
What payment methods do you accept?
We accept payments with credit cards, PayPal, Alipay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. You can also pay with cryptocurrency for all products except ISP proxies and datacenter proxies (Pay per IP option).
All orders are processed by our online reseller Paddle.com which is a Merchant of Record for these orders. To contact Paddle’s support team, reach out via Paddle.net.
Where can I use datacenter proxies?
You can use our proxies with almost any application that supports HTTP/HTTPS Proxies. Decodo IP addresses work great with all search engines, ScrapeBox, and many other bots.
Do datacenter proxies work for scraping?
Using datacenter proxies for most scraping tasks is more efficient. We allow our clients to use datacenter proxies for data scraping tasks, but we recommend using residential proxies, as they have more quality IP addresses that have much higher scraping success rates.
Can I use datacenter proxies for copping sneakers?
Any good sneakerhead will tell you that it all depends on your setup. Sure, some pick datacenter proxies for sneaker bot speed, while others swear by residential IPs for higher add-to-cart rates. A good advice is to use both. Datacenter proxies are very fast but easy to block, so we recommend setting up DC proxies for monitoring tasks.
Do datacenter proxies work for Adidas?
They do get banned a lot more often than residential IPs, but for some Adidas drops you might slip through with datacenter proxies too.
Do datacenter proxies work for Shopify?
Shopify is one of the most difficult sites to bot right now. Datacenter proxies on Shopify are sitting ducks – you get the speed and the subnet bans. Use residential proxies instead.
How was the datacenter proxies speed testing done?
Residential proxies’ average response time and success rate provided on our website are based on Proxyway’s research. Proxyway is an independent educational platform dedicated to the research and testing of proxy providers and services that run requests from testing servers using a custom Python script and a global CDN as the target. Our shared DC and DDC proxies were tested using Python requests and time libraries by noting the time before sending a request and after receiving a response. We sent 500 requests per endpoint to the http://ipinfo.io/ip website. After receiving 500 HTTP 200 response codes, we divided the total time by 500 to determine the average response time. Requests were sent from the same country’s VPN as the endpoint. The test was conducted using a rotating session type with Python 3.9.6. version. Check the Python code example in our help docs.
