buy proxies for scrapebox

Learn how to set up proxies on ScrapeBox in our FAQ section.

In theory, ScrapeBox proxies let you scrape without limitations. But there is one vital thing to keep in mind before buying a proxy for ScrapeBox.

You have to consider type of proxies you use for scraping, otherwise you might get banned almost as quickly as when you use it without any proxies. This happens when you set up ScrapeBox with datacenter proxies, which share a subnetwork. A subnetwork lets your scraping target detect and ban the whole subnetwork easily. You should strongly consider residential proxies, which do not share any subnetwork.