How to Set up a Residential Proxy in the Safari Browser
Find out how to set up and use a proxy in the Safari browser.
Safari proxy settings:
1. Open Safari and go to Safari > Preferences
2. Select the Network > Advanced > Proxies.
3. Select the proxy you want to edit on the left side of the page (HTTP/S)
4. Change the URL in the Address field(e.g. us.decodo.com:10101);
5. Change Decodo username and/or password in the Username and Password fields;
6. Add bypassed sites in the Bypass field (optional).
