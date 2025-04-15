How to Set up a Residential Proxy in the Firefox Browser

Learn how to set up a proxy in your Firefox browser with these step by step instructions.

Firefox proxy settings

1. Open Firefox on your computer.

2. Click on the ☰ icon.

3. Click Settings.

4. Click the General tab.

5. Scroll down to the Network Settings section and click Settings...

6. Select Manual proxy configuration.

7. Type your address (e.g.: gate.decodo.com) and port (e.g.: 7000) under HTTP Proxy.

8. Check the Also use this proxy for HTTPS checkbox.

9. Click OK.

10. Check the IP on the Decodo IP checker page.

