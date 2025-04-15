How to Set up a Residential Proxy in the Firefox Browser
Learn how to set up a proxy in your Firefox browser with these step by step instructions.
Use rotating residential IPs to hide your location, access restricted content and avoid geo-blocks.
14-day money-back option
Firefox proxy settings
1. Open Firefox on your computer.
2. Click on the ☰ icon.
3. Click Settings.
4. Click the General tab.
5. Scroll down to the Network Settings section and click Settings...
6. Select Manual proxy configuration.
7. Type your address (e.g.: gate.decodo.com) and port (e.g.: 7000) under HTTP Proxy.
8. Check the Also use this proxy for HTTPS checkbox.
9. Click OK.
Choose Decodo:
Never get flagged
Avoid getting detected by using our vast pool of residential exit nodes.
Unlimited connections
Use any shoe bot with an unlimited number of connections, threads, and countries at once.
City and Country level targeting
Use residential IPs from as many countries or cities as you like. Change locations as often as needed.