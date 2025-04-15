From prompt to structured data in seconds
Whether you're prototyping a scraper or working on long-tail targets, getting structured data has never been this easy.
Enter the URL
Paste the link to any public webpage you want to extract data from – no need to handle HTML or inspect code manually.
Describe the data you need
Use plain language to tell the AI what to extract – like “get all product names and prices” or “extract job titles and company names.”
Get clean results
Receive structured data in JSON format along with ready-to-use parsing instructions you can plug directly into your scraping workflow.
Smart data extraction, built into your workflow
From parsing prompts to reusable scraping logic, every feature of the AI Parser is designed to save time, reduce friction, and make structured data more accessible.
Prompt-based parsing
Forget complex rules or XPath queries. Just write a natural-language prompt like “extract all product titles and prices” and our AI will instantly return the structured data you’re looking for.
Reusable parsing instructions
Each AI result comes with autogenerated custom instructions you can copy and reuse in your API jobs. Perfect for scaling scraping tasks or repeating jobs with consistent formatting.
Structured JSON output
Extracted results are returned in JSON format, ready for use in your reports, tools, or pipelines. Say goodbye to cluttered HTML – and hello to clean data.
Free to use – no hidden fees
AI Parser is available to all users at no extra cost. Whether you’re testing a one-off target or building out automation workflows, it’s on the house.
Parsing made simple – for everyone
Say goodbye to brittle scripts and hello to flexible, intelligent data extraction. The AI Parser lowers the barrier to structured web data – for technical and non-technical users alike.
No code required
Extract structured data from any website without writing a single line of code – just describe what you need.
Works with any target
Don’t see a template in our API? No problem. The parser works on any HTML response, from any website.
Clean output, instantly
Get structured data in JSON, perfect for internal tools, automation workflows, or data pipelines.
Frequently asked questions
Is the AI Parser free to use?
Yes, it’s completely free for all Decodo users.
What kind of websites can I parse?
Any site – the tool works with any HTML, even those not supported by our templates.
Do I need technical skills to use it?
Nope! Just paste your URL and describe the data you need. The AI handles the rest.
Can I export the results?
Yes – results are available in JSON format, ready for download or integration.
What if I need to use this in an API workflow?
The tool generates custom parsing instructions you can reuse with our Scraping API or your own workflows.