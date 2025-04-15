Is the AI Parser free to use? Yes, it’s completely free for all Decodo users.

What kind of websites can I parse? Any site – the tool works with any HTML, even those not supported by our templates.

Do I need technical skills to use it? Nope! Just paste your URL and describe the data you need. The AI handles the rest.

Can I export the results? Yes – results are available in JSON format, ready for download or integration.