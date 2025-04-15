Access Targets Without Restrictions
Save your team’s time and back your projects with real-time data from various targets.
14-day money-back option
Collect web data from almost any website
Overcome restrictions like CAPTCHAs or IP blocks with advanced Decodo solutions.
Reliable proxies for every use case
Feel confident in the proxy performance when completing day-to-day tasks.
Data collection
Increase your team’s efficiency when gathering real-time data and eliminate all the roadblocks like CAPTCHAs along the way.
SEO
Explore competitors’ developments, monitor SERP, and conduct keyword research while accessing local content.
Price aggregation
Monitor pricing changes in your industry and check product offerings in various locales, all while staying incognito.
Multi-accounting
Create and manage separate accounts for each brand, browse local content, and get in front of the target audience faster.
Explore worldwide locations instantly
Configurations & integrations
Easily integrate Decodo solutions with any third-party tools and apps. Explore our guides to get started right away.
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best.
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Decodo blog
Build knowledge on residential proxies, or pick up some dope ideas for your next data collection project - our blog is just the perfect place.
Most recent
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
Most popular
How to Send a cURL GET Request
Tired of gathering data inefficiently? Well, have you tried cURL? It’s a powerful and versatile command-line tool for transferring data with URLs. Its simplicity and wide range of capabilities make it a go-to solution for developers, data analysts, and businesses alike. Simply put, the cURL GET request method is the cornerstone of web scraping and data gathering. It enables you to access publicly available data without the need for complex coding or expensive software. In this blog post, we’ll explain how to send cURL GET requests, so you’re ready to harness its fullest potential.
Dominykas Niaura
Jan 02, 2024
7 min read
How to Leverage ChatGPT for Effective Web Scraping
Artificial intelligence is transforming various fields, ushering in new possibilities for automation and efficiency. As one of the leading AI tools, ChatGPT can be especially helpful in the realm of data collection, where it serves as a powerful ally in extracting and parsing information. So, in this blog post, we provide a step-by-step guide to using ChatGPT for web scraping. Additionally, we explore the limitations of using ChatGPT for this purpose and offer an alternative method for scraping the web.
Dominykas Niaura
Feb 28, 2024
8 min read
How to Bypass CAPTCHA With Puppeteer: A Step-By-Step Guide
Since their inception in 2000, CAPTCHAs have been crucial for website security, distinguishing human users from bots. They are a savior for website owners and a nightmare for data gatherers. While CAPTCHAs enhance website integrity, they pose challenges for those reliant on automated data gathering. In this comprehensive guide, we delve into the fundamentals of Puppeteer, focusing on techniques for CAPTCHA detection and avoidance using Puppeteer. We also explore strategies for how to bypass CAPTCHA verification, methods for solving CAPTCHAs with specialized third-party services, and the alternative solutions provided by our Site Unblocker.
Dominykas Niaura
Dec 04, 2023
10 min read
Master VBA Web Scraping for Excel: A 2025 Guide
Excel is an incredibly powerful data management and analysis tool. But did you know that it can also automatically retrieve data for you? In this article, we’ll explore Excel's many features and its integration with Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) to effectively scrape and parse data from the web.
Zilvinas Tamulis
May 27, 2024
7 min read
Access Even The Most Advanced Targets
Save time and effort with cutting-edge proxies and scraping solutions by Decodo.
14-day money-back option