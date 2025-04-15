Access Targets Without Restrictions

NEW
CYBERSECURITY
HIDE IP

What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits

Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.

Lukas Mikelionis

May 06, 2025

4 min read

Most popular

curl://
CURL

How to Send a cURL GET Request

Dominykas Niaura

Jan 02, 2024

7 min read

ChatGPT web scraping
DATA COLLECTION
PYTHON

How to Leverage ChatGPT for Effective Web Scraping

Dominykas Niaura

Feb 28, 2024

8 min read

Puppeteer Bypass CAPTCHA
UNBLOCK
BUSINESS AUTOMATION

How to Bypass CAPTCHA With Puppeteer: A Step-By-Step Guide

Dominykas Niaura

Dec 04, 2023

10 min read

Web scraping Excel hero
DATA COLLECTION

Master VBA Web Scraping for Excel: A 2025 Guide

Zilvinas Tamulis

May 27, 2024

7 min read

How to Set Up SOCKS5 Proxy Servers
VIDEO
UNBLOCK
HIDE IP

Video: How to Set Up SOCKS5 Proxy Servers

Martin Ganchev

Dec 28, 2023

2 min read

Read more

