Error 1015: Complete Guide to Causes, Fixes, and How to Avoid It

What is error 1015?

Cloudflare error 1015 typically appears with messages like "You are being rate-limited." It indicates that a visitor, whether human or bot, has sent an excessive number of requests to a website protected by Cloudflare. To protect the server and its resources, Cloudflare temporarily blocks further access.

Rate-limiting is a protective mechanism. It ensures fair usage by limiting the frequency of access to a resource. Cloudflare applies it to prevent abuse, server overloads, or scraping attempts that exceed acceptable thresholds.

Why does error 1015 occur?

Error 1015 typically appears when Cloudflare detects behavior that appears suspicious or excessive. This can happen if you're unknowingly sending numerous page requests, such as clicking refresh too frequently, or if you're using automated tools that don't behave like standard browsers. Even legitimate users can inadvertently exceed rate limits without realizing what triggered them. Identifying the root cause can help you determine whether the problem lies in your browsing habits, your automation tools, or the network you're using.

There are several common causes of error 1015:

Too many requests in a short time . Rapid page reloads or aggressive automation can trigger the block.

. Rapid page reloads or aggressive automation can trigger the block. Bots or scraping scripts . Automated tools that don't mimic real browser behavior are often flagged.

. Automated tools that don't mimic real browser behavior are often flagged. Shared IP addresses . If multiple users share the same IP (e.g., via a proxy or corporate network), one user's behavior can affect others.

. If multiple users share the same IP (e.g., via a proxy or corporate network), one user's behavior can affect others. Poor proxy reputation . Similarly to shared IP addresses, using low-quality or overused proxy IP addresses increases the likelihood of triggering rate limits.

. Similarly to shared IP addresses, using low-quality or overused proxy IP addresses increases the likelihood of triggering rate limits. Missing or abnormal headers . Requests lacking typical browser headers (such as User-Agent and Accept-Language ) may appear suspicious.

. Requests lacking typical browser headers (such as and ) may appear suspicious. Manual actions. Repeatedly refreshing a page or opening too many tabs quickly can lead to a temporary block.

How does Cloudflare detect and enforce rate limiting?

Cloudflare uses a sophisticated system to identify and block excessive or abusive behavior. Its approach blends traditional request counting with modern detection strategies. These techniques allow Cloudflare to distinguish between requests from real users and those from automated sources.

Cloudflare uses a mix of techniques to detect unusual activity:

Web Application Firewall (WAF ). Applies rules to block suspicious traffic.

). Applies rules to block suspicious traffic. IP tracking . Monitors how many requests come from each IP within a given time.

. Monitors how many requests come from each IP within a given time. Browser fingerprinting . Identifies behavior patterns, such as headless browsers or missing headers.

. Identifies behavior patterns, such as headless browsers or missing headers. Behavioral analysis. Flag patterns that don't match typical user behavior, such as odd scrolling or clicking patterns.

Once a user exceeds the threshold, Cloudflare issues a temporary block that may last seconds to minutes. In extreme or repeated cases, it can escalate to longer bans.

Common scenarios and examples

Understanding when and where error 1015 tends to occur can help you adjust your usage before a block happens. It's not just developers or scrapers who encounter this error. Regular users can trigger it, too, under the right (or wrong) conditions.

You might run into error 1015 in these situations:

Web scraping . Pulling large datasets from a public site without respecting crawl limits.

. Pulling large datasets from a public site without respecting crawl limits. Shared networks . In libraries, schools, or offices, multiple users might unknowingly trigger the block while on the same network.

. In libraries, schools, or offices, multiple users might unknowingly trigger the block while on the same network. Refresh spamming . Repeatedly refreshing a site for quicker updates, such as a live dashboard.

. Repeatedly refreshing a site for quicker updates, such as a live dashboard. Proxy-based browsing. Traffic routed through blacklisted proxies is rate limited more quickly.

Popular sites using Cloudflare (e.g., eCommerce platforms, job boards, SaaS dashboards) often trigger this error when limits are exceeded.

How to fix error 1015

The fix depends on who you are and how you triggered the error. General users can simply wait it out or switch to a different network. Developers running web scrapers need to adjust their technical approach to avoid being flagged in the future.

For everyday internet users, these quick fixes will most likely to the job:

Wait it out . The block usually expires within a few minutes.

. The block usually expires within a few minutes. Avoid refreshing repeatedly . Let the page load without excessive reloads.

. Let the page load without excessive reloads. Change networks. Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data, or vice versa.

For developers that have no time to waste: