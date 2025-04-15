Vytautas Savickas
CEO of Decodo
With 15 years of management expertize, Vytautas leads Decodo as CEO. Drawing from his extensive experience in scaling startups and developing B2B SaaS solutions, he combines both analytical and strategic thinking into one powerful action. His background in commerce and product management drives the company's innovation in proxy technology solutions.
Outside the tech world, you'll find him following MMA matches, watching motorsport events, and maintaining an active lifestyle that matches his dynamic approach to business leadership.
Connect with Vytautas via LinkedIn.