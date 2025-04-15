How to Get into the Sneaker Game?

Welcome to the fascinating world of sneakers. On the right you’ll see a sneakerhead looking for his grail, and to your left – some dude trying to cook those sesame V2Yeezys. This might not mean much to you now, but after we’re done exploring, you’ll know how to get into the sneaker game.

To start selling sneakers you need to understand a few things. You’ll need to know where to get the newest releases, how to use automation bots and sneaker proxies as well as where to resell the sneakers.

If you think that you simply go to your local retailer to get your limited edition sneakers, then you need to get ready to queue for the whole day first. And even, that can’t guarantee that you’d get the shoes.

At this point, online shopping and automation rule us all. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to get a sick addition to your personal collection or hoping to make some cash reselling sneakers, you’ll have to keep a few things in mind.