Register unlimited new Tinder accounts

Most Tinder users know that getting new connections is becoming harder with every update to the Tinder drip-feed algorithm. It forces you to stay on the app for longer periods or limits the number of profiles you see each day.

But, new Tinder accounts get to see a lot more profiles and connect freely. This lasts for up to a month on Tinder, and then the drip feed throttling starts to kick in.

This is why countless people register new Tinder accounts. They can’t do that indefinitely, though, because Tinder limits the number of accounts you can have on one IP address. How do they avoid this? They use proxies to change their IP address. Some people manage dozens of Tinder accounts to increase their connections.