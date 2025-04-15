Master VBA Web Scraping for Excel: A 2025 Guide

A Modules folder will appear on the left with a new Module1 created and a blank area where you can write your code.

Write the script

If you’re already familiar with VBA, you can skip this section. However, for those less experienced or just starting out, you’ll need to learn some basics of VBA first. It would be impossible to cover everything in this article, but you can refer to online tutorials and courses, such as the official Microsoft learning page.

In simple terms, script execution happens in procedures. These are a set of instructions that should be executed to perform a task, such as adding two numbers together. Procedures have two types – sub-procedures and functions.

A sub-procedure is simply a set of instructions enclosed within Sub tags that tell the computer where to start executing the code and where to end it. They don’t return a value.

A function is a set of reusable code that only needs to be written once and then re-used in the code. It may or may not return a value.

If you’ve worked with another programming language before, you’ll find some familiar features, although written differently. Variables in VBA are declared with the keyword Dim and their data type (object, string, integer). To change a variable's value, use Set. You’ll also find the good old familiar conditions and loops to let your creativity flow or overflow (if you didn’t set an end condition to your while statement). Many things can be mentioned here, but that should cover the basics. Refer to the official documentation to learn more.

Automate Internet Explorer to open a website

Let’s write a simple script to open Internet Explorer, navigate to a website, and print its HTML content to the Immediate window.

Begin by creating a new sub-procedure and name it PrintHTML.