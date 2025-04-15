Why use Google Sheets for web scraping?

Google Sheets is a non-standard tool for web scraping, and you may be wondering why you should even give it a shot. Let’s explore a few reasons that make it such a hidden gem.

No coding required

If you’ve just found out that Python isn’t just a name for a snake and want to scrape information from the web, you’ve probably run into the issue of having to learn a programming language to build scripts. It can be daunting to dive into a completely new subject or simply something you don’t have time for. We understand – in today’s fast-paced world, efficiency is key and Google Sheets offers just that.

To scrape data with Google Sheets, you don’t need any knowledge of snakes or why the Java island has a script named after it. Through simple functions such as IMPORTXML, you’ll only need to give it a few parameters to get the data you want from a website. You can do any further processing of that data as you would normally in a Google Sheet through functions or filters.

If you’re looking for something more streamlined, we urge you to check out Decodo's Web Scraping API. It’s a powerful scraping tool with a network of 125M+ proxies, task scheduling, and other advanced features to ensure your data-collecting activities remain efficient and anonymous.