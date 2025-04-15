Chinese proxies

Do you want to access local data and automate your actions on the web? Connect to 580,187 residential IPs all around China with Decodo.

Chinese proxies

Best Chinese proxy addresses

Chinese IP addresses for your personal use

Trying to access some China-exclusive content? Need your traffic to be treated as Chinese? Don't want your target website to know you’re using a proxy?


Regardless of the reason, Chinese proxies can become your best buddy in many different cases – whether you're trying to scrape and mine data, or automate certain business areas. Sounds too good to be true? Well, listen up – the secret is websites cannot detect these IPs as proxies! 

Smartest Way to Connect to China

Chinese residential proxy network

All IP addresses in our residential proxy pool are from real devices. You can be sure that they don't share any subnetwork and are extremely hard to block or flag en masse, thanks to our proven #1 IP quality in the market.


But that’s not all! Our pricing is based on traffic use per month. You can have unlimited concurrent connection requests and if you ever run out of proxy bandwidth, no problem – you can upgrade your plan in seconds. Or you can choose the Pay As You Go and pay for your GBs on the go!

Safe and anonymous

Get hyped up by the complete anonymity of your connections. Your IP address can reveal sensitive information about you – it pinpoints your location and internet service provider. A proxy hides your real IP address and all your personal information with it.

Easy to use

No cap – our Chinese proxies are easy to set up. And, just for your convenience, we’ve got all major software setup instructions covered in our documentation with handy screenshots and clear directions.

High success rate

When we say we have high success rates, we have Proxyway's research to back this bragging. According to it, our residential proxies have a 99.68% success rate and achieve results in an average response time of <0.5s.

14-day money-back

Enjoy maximum performance without any pressure. Buy any of our proxy plans and test the waters for 14 days. Not impressed? No worries, we'll refund you (terms apply).

Why you shouldn't use free Chinese proxies

Using free proxies

Many sites offer free proxies, so why should you pay instead of getting it for free? That’s a valid question, and we’re more than ready to answer. 


You see, most free proxy networks are known to harvest users' data and insert malicious code. It can log your contact info, login and bank account details, and more. To add, free proxies are often inefficient and easily recognized by targeted sites. Thus, they're prone to get blocked or flagged.


And here’s more – if luck is on your side and free proxies don't get blocked, you have to face another issue. They’re extremely slow. When it comes to delivering results, you might have to wait for a while. Yeah, and this ain’t it.


But you don't have to deal with the downside of free Chinese proxies. To enjoy safe, reliable, and fast performance, choose a trusted Decodo Chinese proxy network!

Residential proxies are full of awesomeness

Unlimited connections and threads

55M+ rotating IPs

55M+ rotating IPs

IPv4, HTTPS & SOCKS5 addresses

Over 195 countries

Easy proxy setup

Real mobile and desktop devices IPs

Awesome 24/7 customer support

<0.61s avg response time

<0.5s avg response time

Up to 24hrs custom sticky sessions

Traffic usage statistics

Traffic usage statistics

How it works:

Fastest residential proxies – now for less

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

With each plan you access

55M+ ethically-sourced IPs

HTTPS & SOCKS5 support

<0.5s average response time

99.68% success rate

Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions

Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting

Rotating and sticky sessions

#1 IP quality in the market

Free 24/7 tech support

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Perfect and reliable proxy service

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What is a proxy?

A proxy is an intermediary server that connects to your target location on the internet as your intermediary. It accepts and forwards connection requests, then returns data for those requests.

How to set up and use a proxy?

You need to set up proxies on your software or device for them to work. See our FAQ for your preferred solution or check the start guide. It’s full of helpful information, including practical explanations and detailed instructions.


If you have any questions, our live chat is always just a click away!

What is a residential proxy?

Residential proxies are IP addresses that are associated with real devices. Unlike datacenter proxies, a residential proxy server manages unique IPs. This means that the subnet block can’t ban your entire proxy pool. To find out more, read our article about datacenter and residential proxies.

What is an SSL/HTTPS proxy?

An SSL or HTTPS proxy uses the SSL security protocol for your connection, which protects your data from third parties.

Can I track my Chinese proxy usage?

Of course, you can! Once you have a subscription plan in the dashboard, go to the traffic usage tab, and voilà, you can track everything effortlessly!

Can I use a Chinese proxy for TVB?

You can use Chinese proxies for this streaming service. However, note that our pricing plans are based on bandwidth use and might not be the best choice for streaming services, such as TVB or other bandwidth-heavy uses.

Are Chinese proxies legal?

Chinese proxies are legal. In fact, they’re necessary if you want to keep yourself safe online or scrape huge amounts of data. However, it also depends on how you use them. You see, proxies won’t protect you from detection if you commit an online crime or fraud.

Highest quality residential Chinese proxy

Do you want to access local data and automate your actions on the web?

