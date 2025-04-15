Chinese proxies
Trying to access some China-exclusive content? Need your traffic to be treated as Chinese? Don't want your target website to know you’re using a proxy?
Regardless of the reason, Chinese proxies can become your best buddy in many different cases – whether you're trying to scrape and mine data, or automate certain business areas. Sounds too good to be true? Well, listen up – the secret is websites cannot detect these IPs as proxies!
Chinese residential proxy network
All IP addresses in our residential proxy pool are from real devices. You can be sure that they don't share any subnetwork and are extremely hard to block or flag en masse, thanks to our proven #1 IP quality in the market.
But that’s not all! Our pricing is based on traffic use per month. You can have unlimited concurrent connection requests and if you ever run out of proxy bandwidth, no problem – you can upgrade your plan in seconds. Or you can choose the Pay As You Go and pay for your GBs on the go!
Safe and anonymous
Get hyped up by the complete anonymity of your connections. Your IP address can reveal sensitive information about you – it pinpoints your location and internet service provider. A proxy hides your real IP address and all your personal information with it.
Easy to use
No cap – our Chinese proxies are easy to set up. And, just for your convenience, we’ve got all major software setup instructions covered in our documentation with handy screenshots and clear directions.
High success rate
When we say we have high success rates, we have Proxyway's research to back this bragging. According to it, our residential proxies have a 99.68% success rate and achieve results in an average response time of <0.5s.
Why you shouldn't use free Chinese proxies
Many sites offer free proxies, so why should you pay instead of getting it for free? That’s a valid question, and we’re more than ready to answer.
You see, most free proxy networks are known to harvest users' data and insert malicious code. It can log your contact info, login and bank account details, and more. To add, free proxies are often inefficient and easily recognized by targeted sites. Thus, they're prone to get blocked or flagged.
And here’s more – if luck is on your side and free proxies don't get blocked, you have to face another issue. They’re extremely slow. When it comes to delivering results, you might have to wait for a while. Yeah, and this ain’t it.
But you don't have to deal with the downside of free Chinese proxies. To enjoy safe, reliable, and fast performance, choose a trusted Decodo Chinese proxy network!
Frequently asked questions
What is a proxy?
A proxy is an intermediary server that connects to your target location on the internet as your intermediary. It accepts and forwards connection requests, then returns data for those requests.
How to set up and use a proxy?
You need to set up proxies on your software or device for them to work. See our FAQ for your preferred solution or check the start guide. It’s full of helpful information, including practical explanations and detailed instructions.
If you have any questions, our live chat is always just a click away!
What is a residential proxy?
Residential proxies are IP addresses that are associated with real devices. Unlike datacenter proxies, a residential proxy server manages unique IPs. This means that the subnet block can’t ban your entire proxy pool. To find out more, read our article about datacenter and residential proxies.
What is an SSL/HTTPS proxy?
An SSL or HTTPS proxy uses the SSL security protocol for your connection, which protects your data from third parties.
Can I track my Chinese proxy usage?
Of course, you can! Once you have a subscription plan in the dashboard, go to the traffic usage tab, and voilà, you can track everything effortlessly!
Can I use a Chinese proxy for TVB?
You can use Chinese proxies for this streaming service. However, note that our pricing plans are based on bandwidth use and might not be the best choice for streaming services, such as TVB or other bandwidth-heavy uses.
Are Chinese proxies legal?
Chinese proxies are legal. In fact, they’re necessary if you want to keep yourself safe online or scrape huge amounts of data. However, it also depends on how you use them. You see, proxies won’t protect you from detection if you commit an online crime or fraud.
