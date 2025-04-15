Many sites offer free proxies, so why should you pay instead of getting it for free? That’s a valid question, and we’re more than ready to answer.

You see, most free proxy networks are known to harvest users' data and insert malicious code. It can log your contact info, login and bank account details, and more. To add, free proxies are often inefficient and easily recognized by targeted sites. Thus, they're prone to get blocked or flagged.

And here’s more – if luck is on your side and free proxies don't get blocked, you have to face another issue. They’re extremely slow. When it comes to delivering results, you might have to wait for a while. Yeah, and this ain’t it.

But you don't have to deal with the downside of free Chinese proxies. To enjoy safe, reliable, and fast performance, choose a trusted Decodo Chinese proxy network!