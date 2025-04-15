Proxy Server Features
Multi-accounting
Create a unique account for each of your brands, keep your personal and professional profiles separate, and run automation tools without a single restriction.
Web data collection
Eliminate the need to build your own scraping solution and save time collecting real-time data by pairing our scraping solutions and high quality proxies.
AdTech
Leverage targeted advertising, prevent fraud by identifying bot traffic, save your marketing budget, and test affiliate marketing links by leveraging a 125M+ IP pool.
SEO
Conduct competitor research, monitor SERP, access localized content, and grow your brand’s organic presence on all major search engines.
Global proxy location coverage at your fingertips
Break free from geo-restrictions by leveraging our wide proxy pool. From American, European, African, Australian, or Asian IPs, virtually travel around the globe.
Configurations & integrations
Easily integrate Decodo solutions with any third-party tools and apps. Explore our guides to get started right away.
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
Ad Verification Best Practices: A Comprehensive Guide
According to Markets and Markets research, the AdTech market is projected to grow from $579.4B (2023) to $1496.2B by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 14.5%. As the ad verification landscape accelerates, so does the need to collect publicly available real-time data.
In this guide, we’ll explore the essential strategies and techniques required to maintain ad integrity, combat fraud, and maximize campaign performance in this ever-changing industry. Our marketing experts gathered all the best practices
Vilius Sakutis
Mar 25, 2024
6 min read
How to Scrape GitHub: A Practical Tutorial 2025
GitHub is one of the most significant sources of technical knowledge on the internet, especially for developers building intricate applications. Follow this guide to learn how to extract this valuable data and effortlessly follow the latest tech trends.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Mar 29, 2024
10 min read
How to Send a cURL GET Request
Tired of gathering data inefficiently? Well, have you tried cURL? It’s a powerful and versatile command-line tool for transferring data with URLs. Its simplicity and wide range of capabilities make it a go-to solution for developers, data analysts, and businesses alike. Simply put, the cURL GET request method is the cornerstone of web scraping and data gathering. It enables you to access publicly available data without the need for complex coding or expensive software. In this blog post, we’ll explain how to send cURL GET requests, so you’re ready to harness its fullest potential.
Dominykas Niaura
Jan 02, 2024
7 min read
Node Unblocker: A Comprehensive Guide
Imagine this scenario: you’re bored at work with nothing to do. You decide to check out Reddit for a few minutes, but oh no, your network admin has blocked the website! Restrictions like that can be very annoying. Thankfully, Node Unblocker is an easy solution to overcoming any imposed limitations.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Apr 26, 2024
8 min read
How to Send a POST Request With cURL?
Sending a POST request with cURL is a common task in web development and API interactions. When making a POST request, cURL allows you to send data to a server, often to submit forms or interact with APIs. Understanding how to craft and send POST requests using cURL is essential for testing APIs, debugging, and automating web interactions. In this guide, we'll explore how to use cURL to send POST requests effectively.
Martin Ganchev
Aug 21, 2024
8 min read
Frequently asked questions
What is a private proxy server?
A proxy server is an intermediary between a user's device and the internet. By plugging in a private proxy server, users can mask their original IP address, access geo-restricted content, and avoid CAPTCHAs or IP bans when collecting publicly available data or completing other traffic-intensive tasks.
What is multiple account management?
Multi-accounting allows users to create and manage different profiles on various platforms, helping to separate personal and professional accounts.
What is an antidetect browser?
Antidetect browsers hide users' digital fingerprints, making it hard for websites to track their personal information, including cookies. They're often used for privacy, security, or to bypass various restrictions.
Can I use Decodo Chrome Browser Extension or Firefox Browser Add-on with proxies from any provider?
Yes! Both of our tools are open to use with any provider’s proxies.
