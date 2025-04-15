#1 Structured data

This type is the easiest to work with. It's organized according to preset parameters, applicable to all the units in the database. For example, the data presented in the rows and columns in a spreadsheet usually belongs to the structured type. Since the structured datasets have more tangible value, it's easier to program your scraper to collect it according to certain criteria.

Structuring large amounts of raw data can be quite an issue, therefore if you take data analysis seriously, you should think about a parser. You can purchase a ready-made parser or build it on your own – both options include some pros and cons. Read our guide on how to choose the best parser.

#2 Unstructured data

It's the kind of data that has nothing close to neatness or tidiness in its structure. It usually takes some time to unlock the hidden grail of unstructured datasets and make them suitable for analysis.

To make it readable, you must turn unstructured data into a structured format. The translation process isn't easy and can vary depending on each format. By the way, context is not in the last place while organizing such data – the more context is provided during the process, the more accurate the end result of data transformation will be.

#3 Semi-structured data

There should always be something in the middle, right? It is usually unstructured data paired with metadata details. For example, if you upload a picture, the publishing time becomes additional metainformation attached with the posted image. And it could be not only time but location, contact or device information, and IP address.

So, in a semi-structured data case, the core content is unstructured, but its components allow to group content units according to some characteristics. The analysis of semi-structured data usually follows the same processes as that of unstructured databases, however, it could be easier to filter and group the collected raw data in case it’s semi-structured. Because vast amounts of data must be stored, processed, and utilized for predictive techniques, there is not much time left for other services. Therefore, try to employ managed services providers as much as you can.