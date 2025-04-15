Extracting information from Telegram groups and channels

Before scraping any information on Telegram, a good starting point is to understand how channels differ from groups. Telegram channels have a broadcasting function where only admins can share messages, leaving other members as viewers. Groups are different since they serve like chats where everybody's interaction is welcome.

Scraping Telegram channel subscribers

Channels could sound like a promising source of contact information due to the unlimited number of members. However, scraping Telegram channel members from the subscriber's standpoint isn't possible since only admins can access such information. So, we're not going to dig deeper into this case.

What about scraping messages from Telegram channels?

Such alternative data, like Telegram posts, can provide you with great insights to your research. The good news is that, unlike the list of subscribers, you can easily scrape Telegram messages in the channels using Python and Telegram API. And by adding Telegram proxies, you can extract content that might be unavailable with your original IP.

How to scrape Telegram group members?

Thanks to data collection gods, extracting group members is more than possible. Telegram is quite chill about people scraping its content, so you don't need specific tools. Only the previously mentioned API with a bunch of Python. And there's no need to be an experienced coder since the tutorial we prepared for you is beginner-friendly. Yap, you guessed right – we will be scraping Telegram group members.

Unlocking restricted Telegram content with datacenter proxies

In this tutorial, we use datacenter proxies, so we recommend you to use them as well. Why on earth do I need them, you may ask? No doubts you can extract data without them, but there are several reasons why you might need to change your IP:

Additional protection to your privacy. High-anonymous proxies, like the ones Decodo offers, don't disclose your home IP or the fact you're using a proxy.

High-anonymous proxies, like the ones Decodo offers, don't disclose your home IP or the fact you're using a proxy. Geo-restricted content. Telegram is restricted or banned in some countries, for example, China. If you're connecting from a restricted area, datacenter IPs with geo-targeting worldwide are a must.

Additionally, you can always use residential proxies and lift your targeting game to another level. We offer datacenter proxies since Telegram anti-bot systems aren't a thing you need to worry about while scraping this platform. They're faster, cheaper, and in this case, can deliver great results.