French Proxies
Overcome all restrictions with the fastest residential proxies in the market, best IP reputation mobile proxies, and reliable datacenter proxies. Scrape and unlock data easier with Decodo’s growing list of French proxy options. Enjoy city-level targeting for your localized projects.
14-day money-back option
French proxies
Choose the best way to connect to France
No matter where you are, with Decodo, you’re just one click away from France. With our proxies, you’ll be the smartest digital ninja out there: never seen, never blocked.
Use FR proxies to scrape that hot France-specific content, verify ads, or keep an eye on your SEO; these proxies will be your saving grace. The sky's the limit, but your options with these proxies are endless, mon ami!
Get the fastest French residential IPs
Want to browse the internet like a true French local? Our residential proxies are a great deal. Not only do they provide a real device's IP address, but they're also incredibly difficult to detect.
With Decodo, you'll never have to worry about slow speeds or dead residential FR proxies again. Proxyway's research shows that we're the fastest in the market, with an average response time of <0.5 seconds and a rock-solid 99.99% uptime.
Unbeatable datacenter proxies
Looking for top-notch datacenter proxies that won't break the bank? Look no further! Our shared proxies and private proxies offer lightning-fast speeds and excellent reliability. And the best part? With our pay per IP plans, you can start at just $10 a month.
Start using Decodo today:
Easy to use proxies
Use whitelisted IPs (works for datacenter ones, too) or log in with your username and password. Get a new IP for each connection or keep the same one for up to 30 minutes.
14-day money-back
Enjoy maximum performance without any pressure. Buy any of our proxy plans and take up to 14 days to decide. If you're not impressed, we'll refund you (terms apply).
Great compatibility
Our French proxies will enhance your software, bots, and scripts. Visit our configuration page for setup help, and check out our integrations for a seamless experience.
24/7 customer support
Stuck on a proxy issue? Don't sweat it; our tech support is available around the clock to assist you. Rumor has it that they can solve problems faster than a speeding bullet. Find out for yourself and give our LiveChat a try!
Why you should NOT use free French proxies
Ever wondered how those businesses that advertise free proxies earn their money? They make you into a product. Most free proxy networks are known to harvest users’ data and insert malicious codes. Better choose a trusted French proxy network, like Decodo, if you want to stay safe online.
Start using Decodo French proxies
3 proxy types
IPV4 & IPV6
Intuitive setup
Industry-leading performance
Awesome 24/7 customer support
195+ locations
Easy self-service
HTTP(S)
How it works:
Fastest residential proxies
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.
No commitment
$3.5
/GB
Total:
2 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
8 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
25 GB
$2.6
/GB
Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
50 GB
$2.45
/GB
Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
100 GB
$2.25
/GB
Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
250 GB
$2.0
/GB
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
500 GB
$1.75
/GB
Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
1,000 GB
$1.5
/GB
Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
2,000 GB
$2.8
/GB
Total:$5600 + VAT billed monthly
5,000 GB
$2.2
/GB
Total:$11000 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
55M+ ethically-sourced IPs
HTTPS & SOCKS5 support
<0.5s average response time
99.68% success rate
Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions
Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting
Rotating and sticky sessions
#1 IP quality in the market
Free 24/7 tech support
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Frequently asked questions
What is a proxy?
A proxy is a server that acts as an intermediary between any device and the rest of the internet. When you use a proxy server, you’re given a new IP address, so your own IP is not visible to the target you are accessing. Your internet service provider (ISP) only sees that you are connecting to the proxy address and is unaware of your true activities.
How to use a proxy?
To use a proxy, you need to set up your software or device to connect to the internet through a proxy address. In most cases, these settings are easy to find and use. See our FAQ for your preferred solution.
What is a residential proxy?
Residential proxies are a type of proxy that provides IP addresses associated with real, unique devices. Since the residential proxy server manages unique IPs, those proxies aren’t likely to be detected and blocked by target websites or get a subnet block.
Residential proxies, by their origin, differ from datacenter proxies generated in the data servers. To find out more, read our article about datacenter and residential proxies.
What is a datacenter proxy?
Datacenter proxies are a type of intermediary that provides the user with data servers-generated IP addresses. Since they are virtual, they are faster and cheaper than residential ones, yet more prone to blocks. Datacenter proxies are mainly used for browsing, multiple accounts management, market intelligence, and price monitoring.
What is an SSL/HTTPS proxy?
An SSL or HTTPS proxy is an IP address that uses the SSL security protocol for your connection, which protects your data from third parties.