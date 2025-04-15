Vietnam Proxies
Vietnam proxies
Set foot on the promised land with Vietnam proxies
Geo-blocks are hellish stuff, especially when you need to reach an exact place. Smartpoxy’s Vietnam IPs are no child’s play – you can choose to target the whole country or pick a city you need.
Narrow your targeting to Saigon or Hanoi and break those unnecessary geo-barriers with more than a million different Vietnam proxies.
Access local content with VN residential proxy network
Let the party begin with IPs that work. Residential proxies mimic real users’ online behavior; therefore, you can enjoy a block-free experience for Vietnamese targets.
Decodo helps to fine-tune your research or any scraping project – we don’t charge per proxy or limit your connections or threads. You can simply pay for the traffic you use. We take care of our gear, so you can expect the best proxies you’ve seen in a while!
Sounds too good? Don’t hum and haw – drop us a line, and we’ll dispel doubts!
Explore Vietnam proxies features
Frequently asked questions
What is a proxy server?
It's a server acting as a gateway for users to access the internet. By using proxies, you can access geo-blocked resources, preserve bandwidth for better connectivity, automate your bots, and more.
What does a residential proxy do?
Unlike datacenter proxies, residential IPs come from real devices. That makes them harder to be recognized and enables you to pick a specific location for targeting. They're a bit less stable and slower than IPs generated in servers because IP providers can hop in and off the network. However, they're also more block-resistant since they mimic real online behavior better.
What are the different types of proxies?
Proxies can be compared from different angles depending on their direction, anonymity, protocol, etc. If we want to analyze them from the source perspective, we usually face three types of proxies: datacenter and residential. The latter is generated from real desktop, mobile, or other devices using Wi-Fi. Datacenter IPs are machine-baked proxies, usually from the same subnet, making them easier to recognize. They're also cheaper and faster, so they're still a good choice if you don't need an extensive targeting option.
How to get Vietnamese IP?
You can easily select any location you want on the Decodo dashboard. Simply head to the left side and press “Endpoint generator” under the “Residential” toggle list.
If you need to rotate your IP for each session and target areas in Vietnam, you must choose a specific domain:port combination and use the selected city or county's unique endpoint (in this case, Vietnam).
Check out our documentation for more detailed instructions on proxy setup.
Is it legal to use Vietnamese proxies and proxies in Vietnam?
Yup, purchasing and using proxies from Vietnam is legal. You can use proxies for data gathering, verifying ads, monitoring SEO, etc.
However, you cannot use proxies for some cases like scraping governmental sites, ticketing, mailing, or streaming. There's quite a list of illegal activities not supported by ethical providers like Decodo. We are serious about blocking potentially fraudulent activities and only support legal and non-harmful activities with our proxies.