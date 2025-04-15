Highest Quality Residential Indian Proxy
So you’ve found yourself in a bit of a dilemma? You need to scrape, mine data, and automate your work online as though you were in India, but you’re not physically there? Well, the best solution is to get yourself an Indian proxy!
By using Decodo’s Indian proxies, you’ll be able to do all that completely block-free. Too good to be true? Not with us. Snatch our Indian proxies and websites will see you as a real user, just with a different IP.
A vast network of Indian residential proxies
Our Indian residential proxies offer #1 IP quality in the market, a <0.5s response time, 99.68% success rate, advanced rotation, and other features for an excellent proxying experience. You won’t have to worry about getting blocked, flagged, or interrupted when accessing websites, scraping data, or performing other tasks.
The best part? We base our pricing on traffic volume per month. You can review traffic usage by simply accessing your dashboard. And if you run out of GBs, you can always update your current subscription plan.
Why you shouldn't use free Indian proxies
Yeap, the word “free” gets all of our attention, whether we want it or not. But when we talk about online security, it’s best to be fully aware of which services we choose. Free proxy services have serious downfalls — speed, security, and functionality.
As harsh as this sounds, there’s rarely anything for free on the internet. Free proxy services are known to log your contact info, login and bank account details, and more. If that alone makes you uneasy, there’s no saying what will be done with your information.
But enough doom and gloom, here at Decodo, you can enjoy all the anonymity and security that you want! Our Indian proxy server utilizes various methods, including HTTPS, to ensure customer safety.
Frequently asked questions
What is a proxy?
A proxy is an intermediary server that connects to your target location on the internet as your intermediary. It accepts and forwards connection requests, then returns data for those requests.
How to set up and use a proxy?
You need to set up proxies on your software or device for them to work. See our FAQ for your preferred solution or check the start guide. It’s full of helpful information, including practical explanations and detailed instructions.
And just a reminder – if you have any questions, our live chat is always a click away!
What is a residential proxy?
Residential proxies are IP addresses that are associated with real, unique devices. Unlike datacenter proxies, a residential proxy server manages unique IPs. This means that the subnet block can’t ban your entire proxy pool. To find out more, read our article about datacenter and residential proxies.
What is an SSL/HTTPS proxy?
An SSL or HTTPS proxy is an IP address that uses the SSL security protocol for your connection, which protects your data from third parties.
Can I use Indian proxies to watch YouTube?
Of course! But before you fire up YouTube, note that we base our pricing plans on traffic volume. So the more you stream, the more it’ll cost you. However, our Indian proxy server is perfect for automated shopping, web scraping, data mining, or social media management.
If I already have an Indian IP address, can I change it to a different country?
Sure! Here at Decodo, we offer over 195 countries to choose from. So whatever country-specific content you need to access, go ahead and switch it in the dashboard. Feeling inspired by all the possibilities? You should!
