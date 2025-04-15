Korean Proxies

Use 58 199 residential proxies from Korea.

See our growing list of Korean proxies. Choose geographic targeting for 195+ other locations on Decodo with 14-day money-back option.

Korean proxies

Highest Quality Residential Proxies from Korea

Don't let proxies slow you down. Use our proxies with an average response time of only <0.5s and forget the limits.

Use the Best Korean Proxies

Geo-blocking is becoming increasingly common online. If you need to access content locked to South Korea, our KR proxy is all you need. You will gain access to a huge pool of residential South Korean IP addresses, ensuring that you can avoid an IP ban.


Proxyway's research shows that our proxy service has 0.61s average response time. Plus, we have a 99.99% uptime, so you know you can always count on us.

Massive Pool of Proxies in Korea

If you've spent a lot of time using proxies before, you will understand the frustration IP bans cause. Fortunately, our proxy Korea has access to a pool of thousands of residential IP addresses. If a server bans the IP address you are using, you can simply continue with a new one.

Choose our residential proxies:

Never get flagged

Avoid getting detected by using our vast pool of Korea IP addresses. Only residential proxies, so you never get subnet blocked.

Manage multiple accounts

Use an unlimited number of accounts simultaneously, keeping the same IP for each request or for a longer period with the Sticky IP option.

Exceptional speeds and stability

An <0.5s speed makes us the fastest in the market. You can count on a premium proxy quality with a 99.68% success rate.

14-day money-back

Enjoy maximum performance without any pressure. Buy any of our proxy plans and take up to 14 days to decide. If you're not impressed, we'll refund you (terms apply).

Why You Should NOT Use Free Korean Proxies

Running proxy service costs money. It is likely that if you aren't paying a proxy service provider for access, they are making money off you another way. It's also possible that a free proxy service could be set up to intercept and even sell user data.


When you buy our proxy plans, you can be sure that your data will be safe and your sessions will be secure. We utilise the HTTPS protocol between the proxy server and your target servers to ensure the security of your connection.

All our plans include:

Simple to use proxies

Access Korean residential proxies within seconds from whitelisted IPs or by using your username:password. Get a new IP for every connection you make.

Works on all devices

Your device is ready to use our proxies. See configurations.

Safe anonymous proxies

Your connections from our Korean proxy server are anonymous. Your real IP is hidden at all times.

Works with all major software/bots

Get your automation software, bots and scripts running instantly with our Korean proxies. See integrations.

How it works:

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

Frequently asked questions

What is a proxy?

A proxy is an IP address that connects to your target location on the internet as your intermediary. When you use a proxy, your IP address is not visible to the server you are accessing. Your internet service provider (ISP) only sees that you are connecting to the proxy address and is unaware of your true activities.

How to use a proxy?

To use a proxy you need to set up your software or device to connect to the internet through a proxy address. In most cases, these settings are easy to find and use. See our FAQ for your preferred solution.

What is a residential proxy?

Residential proxies are IP addresses that are associated with real, unique devices. Unlike datacenter proxies, a residential proxy server manages unique IPs. This means that your whole proxy pool cannot be banned with a subnet block. To find out more, read our article about datacenter and residential proxies.

What is an SSL/HTTPs proxy?

An SSL or HTTPs proxy is an IP address that uses the SSL security protocol for your connection, which protects your data from third parties.

Can I use the Korean proxy to watch Korean TV?

While it is possible to stream content using our proxy service, we recommend you don't. You pay for our plans based on the amount of traffic you use, and streaming video uses a lot of bandwidth. This means that streaming through our proxies will cost you a lot of money. However, they are perfect for shopping online with Korean retailers.

