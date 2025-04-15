Web Scraping when an API is not available

Today, online data mining is a must. Some public data resources let you access their data via an API, but others try to keep it to themselves. Furthermore, many businesses take active precautions to fence their public data off.

In this climate, the best way to access public data is a practice called screen scraping. It is a process when a user agent accesses a site and collects important data automatically. Screen scraping is almost always used at a huge scale to gather a comprehensive database.