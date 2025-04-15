Price Scraper API

Be ahead of the eCommerce price scraping game

Extract data from eCommerce websites

Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s all you need to collect real estate data from eCommerce websites.

Here are some of the key data points you can extract:

  • Product name and ID
  • Current price, original price, and discount
  • Currency and price formatting
  • Availability and stock status
  • Product variants (size, color, quantity)
  • Shipping costs and delivery estimates
  • Merchant or seller information
  • Rating and review count
  • Promotional tags (e.g., “Limited Offer,” “Best Seller”)

What is a Price scraper?

Price scraper API is a tool that extracts pricing and product data from eCommerce websites. With our API, you can send a single request and receive HTML or parsed data in seconds. Even if a request fails, we automatically retry until the data is delivered – you only pay for successful results.

Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:

  • Built-in scraper and parser
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Integrated browser fingerprints
  • Easy real-time API integration
  • Vast country-level targeting options
  • CAPTCHA handling

How does Price scraper API work?

Our Web Scraping API makes pricing data collection from shopping sites simple. Just pick the website you want, tweak your settings, and start the scraping job. You'll get everything you need – product listings, prices, what's in stock, sales, seller details, and it works every time.

Scrape eCommerce prices with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Price scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

curl --request 'POST' \
        --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape' \
        --header 'Accept: application/json' \
        --header 'Authorization: Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]' \
        --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
        --data '
    {
      "target": "amazon_pricing",
      "query": "B09H74FXNW",
      "page_from": "1",
      "parse": true
    }
'

Collect data effortlessly with Price scraper API

Scrape websites with ease using our powerful API. From built-in proxies to integrated browser fingerprints, experience seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

Accurate results

Receive real-time HTML results within moments after sending your scraping request.

Guaranteed 100% success

Pay only for successfully retrieved results from your Zillow queries.

Real-time or on-demand results

Choose between real-time results or schedule data delivery for later.

Advanced anti-bot protection

Leverage integrated browser fingerprints to stay undetected while collecting data.

Easy integration

Set up the Zillow scraper API in minutes with our quick start guide and code examples.

Proxy integration

Bypass CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and geo-restrictions with 125M+ IPs built into the API.

API Playground

Test your Zillow data scraping queries in our interactive playground.

7-day free trial

Try our scraping solutions risk-free with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Find the right eCommerce websites data scraping solution for your use case

Explore our Price scraper API and choose the solution that best matches your needs.

Explore our pricing plans for any eCommerce scraping demand

Collect real-time data from any eCommerce websites and stay ahead of the competition.

With each plan, you access:

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Anti-bot bypassing

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Frequently asked questions

What are the most effective methods for scraping prices from eCommerce websites?

The most effective price scraping methods include using automated tools like Decodo’s Web Scraping API. With pre-built templates and task scheduling features, users can collect data from various eCommerce platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Are there templates or pre-built tools that can help me start price scraping quickly?

Yes – no-code tools, open-source scripts, and pre-built scraping templates are great for getting started fast. These often let you define parameters like URLs or keywords without deep coding. They're a perfect match for small-scale price monitoring or MVP testing.

How do I ensure the accuracy and consistency of the price data I scrape?

Ensure data accuracy by validating fields during parsing, standardizing formats, and cross-referencing sources. Set up automated update intervals to avoid stale data. Testing your parser against different page structures also helps maintain the pricing data consistency.

What common pitfalls should I avoid when scraping prices, and how can I overcome them?

Avoid relying on static page structures – JavaScript rendering, layout changes, and pagination often break scrapers. Use proxies to dodge IP blocking and monitor scripts regularly for changes. Dynamic rendering tools like headless browsers can help handle JavaScript-heavy sites. Heads up – we check all of these boxes!

How do I schedule and automate regular price scraping tasks?

Automate tasks by integrating schedulers that trigger scrapes at fixed intervals. Most scraping tools or APIs support cron-based scheduling or cloud job runners. This ensures your data stays fresh without manual effort. With Decodo’s Scraping API you can also schedule scraping tasks directly in the dashboard, thus removing the need for dedicated schedulers.

What technical barriers can prevent successful price scraping from eCommerce sites?

Technical blockers include CAPTCHAs, rate limiting, anti-bot systems, and JavaScript rendering. Rotate IPs and user-agents, and solve CAPTCHAs with third-party solvers or headless browsers. A resilient infrastructure with retries and fallback logic is a must here.

How does website complexity impact the accuracy and reliability of scraped price data?

Complex, JavaScript-heavy websites can delay or distort data extraction. Layout changes or content loaded asynchronously often result in partial or inaccurate data. Dynamic scrapers or headless browsers help users capture pricing data without inaccuracies.

What are the risks of data inaccuracy when scraping prices, and how can they be mitigated?

Data may go stale or be formatted inconsistently across regions. Mitigate this by validating against live pages, normalizing currency/locale formats, enabling JavaScript rendering, and updating frequently. Automated error logging helps you fix issues before they become a big issue when your project is in the growth mode.

What challenges arise from scraping prices in different currencies and regions?

You’ll face formatting differences, like decimal symbols, and varied currencies. Normalize scraped values by converting to a base currency and using locale-aware parsers. Geo-targeting proxies can help access region-specific versions of websites.

Is it legal to scrape prices?

It depends on your use case and the website’s Terms and Conditions. While scraping public pricing data is often legal, always review local laws and terms of service, and when in doubt, consult a legal professional.

Which types of businesses benefit most from Decodo’s Price scraper API versus other tools?

Retailers, brands, market analysts, and data teams benefit most, especially when scale and real-time automation are key. Decodo’s API handles large volumes effortlessly and offers enriched, ready-to-use pricing data. It’s great for teams that need consistent, clean data without building custom scrapers.

What pricing and trial options does Decodo offer compared to other price scraping tools?

Decodo offers a 7-day free trial with 1K requests for all users who want to test out the Web Scraping API. Users can choose a subscription that suits their needs and scale with Core or Advanced options. Compared to the rigid pricing tiers that other providers often offer, this makes it easier to increase your web scraping efforts or pick a plan for a one-off project.

Which websites and data fields does the Price scraper API support?

The API supports major eCommerce platforms and extracts product names, prices, stock status, specifications, and shipping info. It’s built to adapt to different layouts and dynamic elements, helping users get structured, field-specific data with minimal setup.

What is price scraping and how does it work?

Price scraping is the automated extraction of pricing data from websites using tools like scripts or APIs. It involves sending requests, parsing HTML or JavaScript content, and storing structured results. It's widely used for competitive intelligence, AI training, and pricing optimization.

Who uses price scraping and for what purposes?

Brands, retailers, and market analysts use price scraping to monitor competitors, analyze trends, and adjust pricing strategies. It also helps track product availability and identify gaps in the current product catalog.

What are the available pricing plans for the Price Scraper API, and how do they differ?

Decodo offers subscriptions based on the number of requests. Users can choose the Core subscription for cost-efficient data collection with 30+ requests per second or our best yet, Advanced subscription with premium features such as task scheduling and ready-made templates.

Which plan is best for my business size or industry use case?

Smaller businesses or agencies often start with entry-level plans that support key endpoints and basic volumes. Enterprises with frequent price updates or international operations benefit from higher-tier plans offering scale, speed, and support. The right plan depends on your request volume, frequency, and required coverage.

How does price scraping help companies optimize their pricing strategy?

Price scraping delivers real-time insights into competitor pricing, helping companies respond faster. It supports dynamic pricing, identifies underpriced or overpriced products, and enhances promotional strategies.

