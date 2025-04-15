IP hopping in practice

In academia, IP hopping is a defensive mechanism that obscures data exchange. It does that by distributing packages to multiple connections. In this article, we will not be talking about this type of IP hopping or IP Fast hopping. You can read the US patent for IP hopping in data security here. Instead, we are examining another type of IP hopping – the change of sets of IP addresses.

Hopping from one IP to the next might seem easy – all you need is a proxy address and you’re set to go, but this usually is not the case. IP hopping is often used in automation and data intelligence. The person or company doing the IP hopping likely sends thousands of connection requests. A single proxy would never suffice.

This is why IP hopping needs a huge number of proxies in practice. Residential proxies are the best for IP hopping, because they are unique addresses from various locations and ISPs. These features let them remain undetected and screen scrape or crawl pages with maximum efficiency. Learn more about residential proxies on our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy.