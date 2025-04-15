What is Anonymous Proxy?

Anonymous proxies allow you to browse the internet without revealing your original IP address. They can offer you more – find out what in this article.

Anonymous proxies, sometimes called anonymizers, do not disclose your personal information to your target websites, including your IP address and location.

While connecting through a proxy server, they act like a privacy shield making your browsing on the internet hard to trace.

But not all proxies are anonymous, and the level of anonymity differs depending on their type. Don't worry – we'll reveal everything you should know about anonymous proxies in this blog post.