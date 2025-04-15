Stay away from free proxies and VPNs

It’s definitely not the first time we’ve touched upon this topic, and it for sure won’t be the last time either. As awesome as free stuff can be, hardly anything is actually for free online. Whether we like it or not, someone somewhere is benefiting. That’s why it’s important to understand the dangers and risks associated with anything that’s free on the internet, particularly when we talk about security and privacy online.

Key dangers of free software online

Risk of leaking your personal information to unknown third parties. It can happen in many ways. For example:

It can start with you simply opening up a website that advertises free tools without a VPN or proxy to shield you – the website can store your data and keep tabs on you later on. By signing up and actually using free software you can end up giving them access to your device.

And this can lead to a whole array of different problems since we have no idea how our information is being used and whether or not it’s being handled ethically. Not to mention the risk of your information being sold to third parties – yikes.

You don’t actually know where those random IPs are coming from. Having a random IP hide your real one is great, but only when it’s a legitimate IP. There’s a reason why so many proxy providers spend so much time, effort, and money to make sure that their residential IP pools include real IPs from individuals who know how their IP is handled.

Honestly, there are more dangers out there, so if you’re interested in the topic and want to know more about it, we highly recommend reading our blog post about why you shouldn’t use free software. However, if you're feeling wary about the quality of paid proxies, you may want to test our residential IPs with a 3-day free trial.