What is a CAPTCHA?

CAPTCHAs (abbreviation of "Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart") are automated tests used on websites to determine whether a user is a human or a bot.

They aim to prevent spam and automated data extraction by ensuring only human users can access certain website functions. So, CAPTCHAs benefit website security but hinder individuals and businesses from performing automated data access and collection.

For website visitors, CAPTCHAs typically involve tasks like identifying distorted text, images, or solving puzzles. There are a few versions of reCAPTCHA, a free service provided by Google that protects websites from spam and abuse: the original version with distorted text, the "I’m not a robot" checkbox and Invisible reCAPTCHA in version 2, and the background scoring system without user interaction in version 3.