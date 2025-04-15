Hong Kong Proxies
Hong Kong (or officially, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China) is where Western and Asian influence meet to create a cosmopolitan center of business, culture, and trade. Hong Kong, or “fragrant harbor” in English, is a city and special administrative region of China with one of the world’s most thriving economies today.
Need to connect to a particular website with an IP address from Hong Kong? Wish your target website wouldn’t know you’re using a proxy? With Decodo residential proxies, that’s absolutely doable.
Hong Kong proxies can be vital if you’re trying to scrape local data, do market research, analyze your competition, generate leads, or automate social media accounts. Your work will go smoothly and undetected because websites cannot recognize these IPs as proxies!
All IP addresses in our residential Hong Kong proxy pool come from real desktop or mobile devices. You can get Hong Kong IPs in all the major districts, including Sha Tin, Kwun Tong, Yuen Long, and others. Don’t even worry about blocks or flags killing your vibe because these IP addresses don’t share any subnetwork and won’t compromise your security.
You can pay once a month at the beginning of every billing cycle, or you can choose the usage-based Pay As You Go option. In the latter case, you’re able to use residential proxies without committing to a subscription.
You can have unlimited concurrent connection requests, and if you ever run out of proxy bandwidth, simply upgrade your plan with just a few clicks!
Decodo is not only annually recognized as one of the top proxy providers available but also celebrated by users. Our trustworthiness is backed up by the myriad online reviews we’ve received over the years. Rest assured that we provide the service we promise.
For the smoothest experience, our residential proxies are easy to set up and use. You can find the necessary information on installing and using the software in our documentation. Thanks to our step-by-step guides with screenshots, using proxies is a piece of cake!
Our proxies won’t waste your time. We stand tall and proud because of our industry-leading speed. Namely, the average response time of our residential proxies is 0.61s. All that with one of the highest success rates out there – 99.47%.
Enjoy maximum performance without any pressure. Buy any of our proxy plans and take up to 14 days to decide. If you're not impressed, we'll refund you (terms apply).
Don’t fool around with free Hong Kong proxies
Stumbling upon a free Hong Kong proxy solution can understandably put ideas in your head. Sure, it might seem casual, fun, and satisfying, but think of the consequences the day after. Free proxies may infect your machine with malicious code and leak your personal data. Such proxies are usually inefficient, slow, and easily recognized by the targeted websites. Therefore, we strongly recommend avoiding free Hong Kong proxies at all times.
Instead, why not choose a professional and safe proxy provider that also provides around-the-clock customer support? Get your money’s worth and check out the Decodo Hong Kong proxy network!
Frequently asked questions
What is a proxy?
A proxy is an intermediary server that allows the user to browse the internet privately under a different IP address than the user originally has.
What is a residential proxy?
A residential proxy allows a user to get an IP address of a real household device located in another city or country. Since residential proxies come from an ISP (Internet Service Provider), the core benefit is high anonymity and low block rate. Learn more about it in our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy.
How to get an IP address from Hong Kong?
You can use our residential proxies to get an IP address from Hong Kong. They are easy to set up on almost any smart device and software program, including every major browser. Have a look at the detailed instructions in our documentation.
Is it legal to use Hong Kong proxies and proxies in Hong Kong?
Yes, it’s indeed legal to use Hong Kong proxies. You can use proxies for scraping, ad verification, SEO, social media accounts management, bot automation, etc. However, it’s not an “anything goes” situation. If you intend to scrape a website, make sure to read their Terms of Service and robots.txt.
Note that in case of crime or fraud, the proxy user’s identity isn’t protected. Also, you can read about the boundaries we have regarding certain websites.
What payment methods do you accept?
We accept payments with credit cards, PayPal, Alipay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. You can also pay with cryptocurrency for all products except ISP proxies and datacenter proxies (Pay per IP option).
All orders are processed by our online reseller Paddle.com which is a Merchant of Record for these orders. To contact Paddle’s support team, reach out via Paddle.net.