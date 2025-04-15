SERP Scraping API is a full-stack solution combining a proxy network, web scraper, and data parser in one tool. It allows gathering search engine data from search engines such as Google, Bing, Baidu, and Yandex, guarantees 100% success rates, and enables getting raw HTML or structured data in JSON. On the other hand, proxies are a great choice for users who already have their custom infrastructure for gathering SERP data and want to make it more effective.